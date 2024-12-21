Felony Warrant Issued in Saline Middle School Harassment Case

From Saline PD

In September, Saline Middle School administrators were notified of a report of bullying of a Middle School student involving handwritten notes. At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified. Middle School administrators opened an internal investigation in conjunction with then Saline Police School Resource Officer, Morgan Sieja. Students were interviewed and notes continued to be found over the course of approximately three weeks as the investigation continued. Officer Sieja identified the suspect as an adult employed by the district. Officer Sieja opened a criminal investigation which was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office in mid-November.

Once the suspect was identified, the district swiftly relieved the employee of her duties, eventually resulting in a termination after the conclusion of the investigation. Families with students in impacted classrooms received a notification from the Middle School Principal on October 25, and all Saline Schools families received a message from the Superintendent when charges were filed with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On December 19, the warrant was signed, and the suspect was charged with one count of stalking a minor. On December 21, 2024, the suspect, Alissa Reese, 41 of Manchester, was arraigned on the above charge and given a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond by the court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for January 9, 2025.