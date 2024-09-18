FIA Thanks A2 Kiwanis and Supporters for Successful 2024 Back-to-School Program

Community News

Faith In Action’s 2024 Back-to-School Program has ended! The program, which benefitted students in the Chelsea and Dexter school districts, was a resounding success, thanks to the generous support of local businesses, individual donors, and the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor. Over 100 children received backpacks, school supplies, breakfast bags, and gift cards this year, equipping them with the essentials for a strong start to the school year.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor for their crucial grant, which helped us provide breakfast bags and gift cards for shoes. Their support ensured that students began the school year prepared and confident.

We also deeply appreciate those who donated backpacks, supplies, and funds. Your contributions have shown these students that their community is behind them and committed to their success. Thank you for your support.

To the families and students: we hope these backpacks and supplies bring you joy and excitement as you settle into the school year. Your community supports you and believes in your potential. Have an amazing school year.

For more information about our organization and future initiatives, please visit www.faithinaction1.org.