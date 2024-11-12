November 12, 2024 Donate
Fire Training at the Old Station in Dexter

Dexter firefighters along with their counterparts from Scio Township recently made good use of the fire station in downtown Dexter. With the demolition of the old station set to happen soon, the firefighters used the building for different training exercises.

On Nov. 11, 12 and 13, the firefighters arrived at the station located at 8140 Main Street in downtown to practice some techniques they would use during an actual fire and rescue situation. The old station has been closed for the past month as the city of Dexter gets ready to raze the old building and build a new station at the location.

Dexter Area Fire Department Chief Doug Armstrong said the Dexter and Scio Township Fire Departments were practicing commercial building access procedures (breaching block and stud walls, cutting through commercial garage doors, creating access through the cement roof, forcing exterior doors, etc). 

Armstrong said because the demolition permit was expected to be issued later that week and with work commencing very quickly afterward, they wanted to take full advantage of a good training opportunity.

Photos by Lonnie Huhman  

