Firefighters Battle 16 Blazes Across the U.P. as Fire Danger Remains High Across State

With fire danger high, the Michigan DNR urges caution as dry conditions persist across the state’s stunning autumn landscapes

Photo: DNR’s aerial assault on the 2012 Duck Lake Fire in Luce County that burned over 21,000 acres. Courtesy of the DNR.

The fall colors are exploding across the Great Lake State, and many of us may hit the road to our Autumn Amber Shores. While we’re enjoying the fiery red, orange, and gold foliage, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants us to stay aware of blazes of a different kind.

As firefighters battle 16 small wildfires across the Upper Peninsula, the DNR is urging residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution during outdoor activities. The fire danger, which has been high throughout the week, is expected to remain elevated through the weekend due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

“As you go north this weekend to enjoy the beautiful fall weather, be aware that most of Michigan is experiencing high to very high fire danger. These conditions are expected to continue until early next week,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Dry weather and high winds have caused wildfires across the central and western U.P. DNR firefighters, alongside local fire departments, have been working to control the fires, but the situation remains critical.

Last week, 26 wildfires burned more than 170 acres in Michigan, and some areas of the Upper Peninsula are in drought conditions.

“Almost the entire state is abnormally dry,” Rogers said. “Conditions will persist and become even more dry until we get enough rain.”

The DNR has already responded to over 600 wildfires this year, and with the weekend forecast showing little relief in sight, fire risk remains high across the state, including the Lower Peninsula. Those planning to spend time outdoors are reminded to be extra vigilant, especially in forested areas.

The DNR advises people to take the following precautions:

Avoid any outdoor burning, including campfires, brush burning, and fireworks.

Check the DNR’s fire danger map and burning restrictions before lighting any fires.

Ensure that any campfires are completely extinguished by dousing them with water, stirring the ashes, and checking that they are cool to the touch before leaving.

Dispose of cigarettes and other smoking materials in a proper receptacle to prevent accidental ignition.

As the dry conditions persist, Michigan residents are asked to stay informed about fire safety regulations and be prepared to act quickly if a fire breaks out nearby. The DNR will continue to monitor the situation closely and deploy resources where needed.

For updates and information on fire safety, visit the DNR’s website at Michigan.gov/DNR.