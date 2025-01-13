Five Provocative Thoughts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo: Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed this year on January 20, invites us to reflect on the enduring legacy of Dr. King’s words and actions. In his speeches, writings, and leadership, King championed justice, love, and service—values captured in five of his most powerful quotes that continue to challenge and inspire us today.