Five Provocative Thoughts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo: Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed this year on January 20, invites us to reflect on the enduring legacy of Dr. King’s words and actions. In his speeches, writings, and leadership, King championed justice, love, and service—values captured in five of his most powerful quotes that continue to challenge and inspire us today.
- “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” –From his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.
- “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – From his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” written in 1963.
- “The time is always right to do what is right.” – From his address at Oberlin College in 1964.
- “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – From his book “Strength to Love,” published in 1963.
- “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'” – From his 1957 speech in Montgomery, Alabama.