Forest Lawn Cemetery Walking Tour

The Dexter Area Historical Society, in collaboration with the Dexter District Library, will host a repeat of the Historic Forest Lawn Cemetery tour as part of the Dexter Bicentennial celebration. The event will take place on Sunday, September 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 8095 Grand Street in Dexter.

The tour will explore the history of the cemetery and feature actors portraying members of Judge Dexter’s family, offering a unique glimpse into Dexter’s past. This tour is a repeat of the popular event first held in May of this year. Participants will be guided in small groups, but please note that the tour involves significant walking over uneven ground.

There are three available time slots for the tour: 2:00, 2:30, or 3:00 p.m. Registration is mandatory, and space is limited. To register, visit the Dexter District Library’s events calendar at dexter.lib.mi.us/events and select the September 29th event, or call 734-426-4477.

The cemetery tour is free, though donations are welcome and will benefit the Forest Lawn Cemetery Tree Fund.