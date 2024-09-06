Four Spots on the Saline School Board are Up for a Vote

A candidate forum will give the community a chance to see and get to know better the seven people vying for the four open spots on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education.

SAS students are hosting a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, in the Liberty School Board room. There are seven candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot Saline’s school board. Liberty School is located at 7265 N. Ann Arbor Street.

The candidates are: Jennifer Steben, Darcy Berwick, Brad Gerbe, Kelly Van Singel, Shari Barnett, Jason Tizedes and Susan Estep.

Running for re-election, Steben, Gerbe and Estep are currently on the board with their terms coming to an end on Dec. 31. Current SAS Board of Education Jenny Miller also has her term ending this year, but she is not listed as a candidate. Miller is the Secretary on the school board.

Saline Area Schools said students are encouraged to contact Jackie Martin at martinj1@salineschools.org to suggest questions for the candidates or to help facilitate the forum.

The public is welcome to attend in person or view the livestream on the Saline Community Television Network on Comcast or YouTube. The YouTube channel is at https://www.youtube.com/@SalineVideo.