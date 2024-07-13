Fr. Satheesh Takes the Helm at St. Louis Center with Faith and Vision

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

Fr. Satheesh Caniton Alphonse, SdC, assumed the role of CEO of the St. Louis Center in Chelsea, Michigan, in December of 2023.

Fr. Satheesh is from India. His journey began when he received a calling to serve while he was still in high school. This led him through seminary training, which included training young seminarians and the enjoyment of playing soccer with them. He was sent to the United States in 2006 and in his words, “I came straight to the St. Louis Center, initially serving as an Assistant Administrator. God was calling me here. Wherever I am put, I will be joyful.”

Fr. Satheesh’s vision for the St. Louis Center is not just a dream, but a reality in the making. His journey, which included obtaining a master’s degree in educational leadership at Eastern Michigan and being appointed pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in 2018, has led him to the role of CEO at the St. Louis Center. Here, he is implementing significant changes that are already enhancing the quality of life for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Satheesh says, “I am also looking for ways to enhance the lives of our staff. They need a lot of support. The direct care workers have the most challenging roles because they are with the residents day in and day out.”

SLC Skill Building – Making dog treats: from left to right – Kyle Rose and Jackie Lothamer. Photo by Kelly Flaherty

One of the center’s current projects, the remodeling of the kitchen, is a significant step towards a brighter future. Despite the challenges, the workers prepare 2,416 home-cooked meals in a makeshift kitchen trailer each month. This project is a testament to the collaborative spirit at the St. Louis Center, as it includes a partnership with an architect to transform the children’s unit into a skill-building program area, a change that will significantly enhance the residents’ skills and independence.

According to Satheesh, “This will allow a separation of residential space from skill-based spaces and eliminate constant set-ups and tear downs. This new skill-based space will teach residents both life and occupational skills, fostering independence and integration into the community.”

The new CEO emphasizes the importance of a dedicated workforce of direct care staff who view their roles not as jobs, but as missions. He states, “Our vision is for residents to know and enjoy their fullness of life. Jesus became a human person to give us the fullness of life. The joy that residents are called to know with the help of our staff and through everyone who comes in contact with our residents.”

Saying it another way, Satheesh adds, “Hey come on, this is who we are. We are here to help our residents worship God. We need God. Unfortunately, we are in a society, a world where we think we don’t need God. Some may not even know God. As a Priest I really feel sad when I hear ‘I don’t know God and I don’t want to know God.’”

SLC Skill Building Outing: from left to right – Linda Alber, Jerome Fontenot, Sarah Saffer and Jacqui Pampuch. In the background are Eli Zemper and Lisa Rogers. Photo by Kelly Flaherty

He encourages staff applicants and existing staff to embrace the center’s mission wholeheartedly. Satheesh believes this has led to profound transformations in some employees who now see their work as deeply meaningful. This approach is crucial as it directly impacts the well-being and care provided to the residents. These are roles for staff that make them both workers and disciples.

Looking ahead, Satheesh again shares that he envisions St. Louis Center as an integrated village where individuals with and without I/DD live together, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment. Father’s ultimate goals are for residents to experience their fullness of life, reflecting the joy and compassion that they believe are inherent in their human dignity.

Fr. Satheesh’s leadership at St. Louis Center is marked by his unwavering commitment to serving individuals with IDD, promoting community engagement, and fostering a culture of faith, compassion, and inclusion. His vision for the future is centered on creating meaningful opportunities for residents to thrive and for the broader community to understand and support their unique needs.

Satheesh encourages people “to get out there and spread the word about the connection between the center and the community. We need to share what we really do here.”

For more information about the St. Louis Center, check out their website at https://stlouiscenter.org.