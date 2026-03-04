From Country Roots to Global Icon: The Encore to Present Taylor Swift Tribute Concert March 12–15

The Encore Musical Theatre Company continues its popular tribute concert series with an electrifying celebration of global superstar Taylor Swift, running March 12–15. This high-energy concert event stars Broadway’s Chelsea Packard alongside Encore favorite Ash Moran and newcomer Kaylin Gines. Directed by Geoff Packard, with music direction by Jon Ophoff leading a live band, the concert promises four unforgettable performances honoring one of the most influential artists of our time.

With 14 Grammy Awards and more than a decade of chart-topping hits, Taylor Swift has become a defining voice of her generation. From early country anthems to pop megahits and indie-folk storytelling, her catalog spans eras and styles. Audiences can expect favorites like “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “All Too Well,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Anti-Hero,” performed by a powerhouse trio backed by live musicians in The Encore’s intimate setting.

The Encore’s tribute concerts have become a signature offering—blending world-class vocal talent with dynamic staging and a live band for an experience that feels both personal and arena-worthy. “Taylor Swift’s music has connected people across generations,” said Artistic Director Dan Cooney. “We’re thrilled to celebrate her artistry with this incredible cast and give audiences the chance to experience these songs up close, with the energy and immediacy that only live theatre can provide.”

Performances run March 12–15 at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter. Tickets are expected to go quickly.

The concert will be presented in The Encore’s intimate Maas Theatre, offering audiences a chance to experience this legendary music up close, performed by exceptional artists. The Encore’s Tribute Concert Series is sponsored by Dexter’s Pub.

Tickets are on sale now, and seating is limited. For performance dates and ticket information, visit theencoretheatre.org.

Event Details:

Dates: March 12-15: Thursday-Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

Location: The Encore Theatre – 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130

Tickets: $34-$56. Available now at www.theencoretheatre.org or call The Encore’s box office at 734-268-6200 Tues. – Fri., from 10 am to 2 pm, and two hours prior to all performances.