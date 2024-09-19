From Mission Point to Main Street: How Historic Preservation Fuels Local Communities

Connecting the Legacy of Old Mission Point Lighthouse to the Revitalization of Towns Like Chelsea, Dexter, and Milan

Photo: Mission Point Lighthouse. Photo by Cassidy Jenkins

Historic preservation is more than just safeguarding the past—it’s driving tourism and commerce. By restoring landmarks and revitalizing historic districts, communities are creating unique destinations that attract visitors, spark local pride, and fuel economic growth.

Over the years, the Old Mission Peninsula has opened its doors to delicious wineries such as Bonobo, vast fields of fruit and flowers ready for the picking at places such as Moondance Flower Farm, even tasty restaurants like the Boathouse that are accessible quite literally by boat, and all kinds of views ready for the next camera to snap its landscape.

The peninsula has long been a haven for visitors seeking diverse experiences, but even longer has it held its heart, the Lighthouse.

Mission Point Lighthouse is one of many historical sites in the Traverse City region. Photo by Cassidy Jenkins. Google Maps

The Old Mission Point Lighthouse, situated at the northern tip of the Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, Michigan, is a significant historical and cultural landmark. This lighthouse, positioned near the 45th parallel, offers a picturesque setting and serene atmosphere.

The Old Mission Point Lighthouse was constructed in the late 19th century, with its construction commencing in the 1860s. The need for the lighthouse was highlighted by a maritime accident in that decade, where a large ship struck a shallow reef and sank. This incident underscored the necessity for a navigational aid in the area to prevent future tragedies. However, construction faced delays due to the Civil War, and the lighthouse was not completed until 1870. The inaugural lighting took place on September 10 of that year. For more than six decades, it served as a beacon for ships navigating the waters of Lake Michigan.

Mission Point Lighthouse. Photo by Cassidy Jenkins

In 1933, the lighthouse was decommissioned as advancements in technology and changes in shipping routes reduced its operational need. Despite this, the lighthouse remained a treasured landmark for the Traverse City community.

Recognizing its historical and aesthetic value, efforts were made to repurpose and preserve the lighthouse, transforming it into a beloved destination for locals and tourists. The surrounding area was renovated to enhance its safety and visual appeal, allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning views of Lake Michigan and the tranquil surroundings.

The Old Mission Point Lighthouse is more than just a historical site; it symbolizes the broader importance of preserving and valuing historical monuments. Such landmarks contribute significantly to community identity and local pride while also drawing tourists. The lighthouse is prominently featured in various local guides and promotional materials, underscoring its status as a must-see attraction in Traverse City. Its presence highlights the region’s commitment to maintaining and celebrating its historical assets.

Milan is restoring its historic downtown as a venue for shop owners and events. Pictured here is a scene from the city’s popular Third Thursday events in Tolan Square. Photo: Downtown Milan, Michigan Facebook

This connection between historical preservation and commerce is not unique to Traverse City. Across Michigan, other towns are undertaking similar efforts to highlight and preserve their historical heritage. The first example we see this in is Milan, where they have revitalized their historical downtown area with original paintings and a fresh look to original infrastructure to allow for a large increase in community events. These changes bring greater appreciation to the beauty of its natural history, making room for successful events such as the annual wine walks, Third Thursdays, and many others.

Similarly, Tecumseh recently celebrated its bicentennial, showcasing its historical significance and fostering local pride in their own historical downtown. The excitement of being apart of a longstanding community filled with rich history also allows Tecumseh to fill its streets with neighbors and visitors alike for things such as The Appleumpkin Festival, which also is reaching a milestone in itself this October for its 30th annual celebration.

Next, we find parallels in towns such as Chelsea with its historic railroad depot, repurposed from the Michigan Railroad, to be used for special events for the community as well as to be created into dream spaces for individuals utilizing its space. The depot is just one of 61 structures in the Chelsea Commercial Historic District that is cherished by many, along with the Glazier Stove Company Warehouse Clocktower building that is one of the most visible landmarks in the city, bringing picture takers, out-of-towners, and overall appreciators to the community to keep a piece of history alive.

Gordon Hall. Photo by Doug Marrin

The town of Dexter has its iconic Gordon Hall. The 175-year-old manor was constructed for its founder, Samuel Dexter. This property hosts an annual celebration each summer, Gordon Hall Days, where the community comes together to celebrate not only its founder but its founding. Gordon Hall is the site of many other events as is the City of Dexter in general. The iconic Dexter Cider Mill, built in the 1800s, draws visitors into town from all over Southeast Michigan.

Whether it be live music Friday in the heart of Milan’s downtown, the classic bike & car show in Tecumseh to showcase history in the driveable form, the ribbon cutting ceremonies at every new business in Chelsea to celebrate each and every new adventure and business, or Christmas at the Manor in Dexter to ring in a new season surrounded by a century of its christmases before, we find value in history all around us, and there are always new ways to commemorate it.

Dexter Cider Mill. Photo by Doug Marrin

These initiatives demonstrate how communities are leveraging their historical assets to create engaging and educational experiences for both residents and visitors. History brings curiosity, and curiosity brings people, an important fact that these towns seek to highlight.

The Old Mission Point Lighthouse serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of historical preservation. It not only enriches the cultural landscape of Traverse City but also reflects a broader trend in Michigan where historical landmarks are being embraced to enhance community life and attract tourism. The lighthouse’s continued appeal underscores the value of preserving historical sites, which bring both educational opportunities and aesthetic enjoyment, ensuring that the past remains a vibrant part of the present.