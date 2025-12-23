Gallery 100 at Silver Maples Presents Beyond the Cover: Celebrating Local Art

Gallery 100 at Silver Maples and the Chelsea District Library are proud to present Beyond the Cover: Celebrating Local Art, a new exhibition highlighting the artists behind the Chelsea District Library’s (CDL) quarterly newsletter covers. Inspired by a suggestion from a former CDL trustee, this collaborative exhibition brings together a diverse group of local artists.

The exhibition features up to five works from each artist, displayed alongside a framed reproduction of their original newsletter cover. These thoughtful pairings offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the vital role visual storytelling plays in fostering community connection, creativity, and shared experience.

Rooted in Gallery 100’s commitment to accessibility and artistic excellence, Beyond the Cover invites visitors of all ages and backgrounds to engage with a wide range of creative voices and mediums. The exhibition celebrates the power of art to inspire curiosity, spark conversation, and broaden perspectives within the community.

Featured artists include Janet Alford, Lindsey Dahl, Sue Craig, John Pappas, Kyle Burnett, Laura Scriven, Eli Zemper, Stephen Kolokithas, Angie Wellbaum, Jerry Chatfield, and current Chelsea District Library newsletter cover artist Spike Hains. Mediums represented span fiber arts, urban sketching, metal sculpture, oil pastel, jewelry making, and more.

Event Details

Exhibition Dates: January 9, 2026, through February 27, 2026

Opening Reception Date: Thursday, January 15, from 6:30-8 pm

Location: Gallery 100, Silver Maples of Chelsea

Free Event

Art is available for purchase

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Saturday – Sunday: 10 AM – 3 PM

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with the artists, enjoy a lively community atmosphere, and appreciate the creative spirit of Chelsea!

For more information, please visit their website at https://silvermaples.org/gallery100/ or contact them by phone at (734) 627-6544 or email at [email protected].