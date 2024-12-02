December 02, 2024 Donate
Girl Scout Installs Little Free Library at Webster Historic Village

by

The Webster Historic Village is now home to a Little Free Library, thanks to the efforts of Girl Scout Cadette Mehgan Covert from Dexter Area Troop 40386.

Mehgan earned her Silver Award—the highest achievement for an 8th-grade Cadette—by designing and constructing the library. Inspired by the 19th-century architecture of the Crossroads Community Center, she built the structure to complement the historic building and installed it with help from her grandfather near the main entrance.

The library invites visitors to “Take a Book. Share a Book” and is a welcome addition to the community. To learn more about Little Free Libraries, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

