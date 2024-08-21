Great Burgers in Saline that will eventually be Coming to Chelsea

The people of Saline know it and soon enough, so will the people of Chelsea.

Dan’s Downtown Tavern has great burgers.

Dan’s Downtown Tavern was picked as Best Burger Winner in this year’s People’s Choice Awards, which was organized by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. Dan’s has been a mainstay in Saline for a long time and is planning to bring back to life the closed-down Chelsea Burger location.

The Sun Times News reached out to Dan Kolander to ask about the honor.

“We would like to thank everyone for all the love and support and votes!!” he said.

He said there really isn’t a magical secret to a great burger.

“Just use good products, never frozen, cook it right and do it the right way!!” he said of how to make a great burger.

As to what makes a good burger, he said, a great steer ground properly cooked perfect and hearing people say, “God That Was a Good Burger!”

Dan’s is located in Saline at 103 E. Michigan Avenue. They’re expected to re-open the Chelsea Burger location in downtown Chelsea in the coming months and bring with them Dan’s best menu items, including the juicy burgers.