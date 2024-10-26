October 26, 2024 Donate
Halloween Candy Leftover Donations Accepted at Dexter Area Museum

by
It is the day after Halloween. All your little witches and goblins have come and gone, but you still have Halloween candy! What to do?
Donate your Halloween candy!  

You can donate your leftover Halloween candy to the Dexter Area Historical Society! Here, it will find a new home as decoration for a child’s gingerbread house during Christmas at the Mansion.

What we can accept: Please no chocolate – too messy in little fingers. But most other kinds of popular candy can be made to work.

How to donate: Bring your candy to the Dexter Area Museum 3443 Inverness in Dexter. You will see a large box on the porch labeled ‘for candy.’ You can drop it there and it will be collected daily.

