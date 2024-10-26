Halloween Candy Leftover Donations Accepted at Dexter Area Museum

Donate your Halloween candy!



You can donate your leftover Halloween candy to the Dexter Area Historical Society! Here, it will find a new home as decoration for a child’s gingerbread house during Christmas at the Mansion.



What we can accept: Please no chocolate – too messy in little fingers. But most other kinds of popular candy can be made to work.



How to donate: Bring your candy to the Dexter Area Museum 3443 Inverness in Dexter. You will see a large box on the porch labeled ‘for candy.’ You can drop it there and it will be collected daily.