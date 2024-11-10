Haslett Ends Bulldogs Season for Second Straight Year

For the second straight year the Chelsea football team saw its season come to an end to the hands of the Haslett Vikings Friday night.

The Bulldogs came up short against Haslett, falling 24-9 and ending their season at 8-3 overall.

After a Chelsea punt to start the game, Haslett wasted no time getting on the board with a 59-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings picked off a pass late in the first, but Chelsea got the ball back when Calvin Decker intercepted a pass in the endzone to keep it 7-0.

Jax Ichesco connected with Oliver Kuboushek for a 55-yard pass to move the ball into Vikings territory and Chelsea moved to the Haslett six-yard line.

A quarterback sack pushed the ball back and the Bulldogs settled for a 30-yard Jimmy Sciackitano field goal to make it 7-3.

The teams traded punts, and the Vikings struck with a 22-yard scoring pass with 50 seconds left in the half to make it 14-3.

Haslett then intercepted and pass near midfield and returned it inside the Chelsea ten-yard line and kicked a field goal on the last play of the half to make it 17-3 at the break.

Chelsea got back in the game midway through the third period when Ichesco hit Luke Cavanaugh with a 12-yard TD pass to cut the Vikings lead to 17-9.

The teams again traded punts, but Haslett scored with a three-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 24-9.

Chelsea made one last push and moved the ball to the Haslett 16, but they turned the ball over on downs after a quarterback sack to give the Vikings the ball back with 8:47 left.

Haslett then ate up over five minutes off the clock on its next drive before punting and ended the game with an interception on the Bulldogs final drive.

Ichesco passed for 97 yards and a score and rushed for 20 yards.

Ethan Povlich rushed for 56 yards, while Gibby Ichesco added 17 yards rushing.

Kuboushek caught one pass for 55 yards and Cavanaugh two for 40.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann