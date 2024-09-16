Haunted Chelsea returns presented by Chelsea Area Historical Society

Community News

The ever-popular Halloween classic returns with a twist. This year CACC is collaborating with Chelsea Area Players — our community theater group — to reveal tales of ghosts, tragedies, murder, and more.

Meet at the Museum, 128 Jackson Street (across from the Train Depot), with special hours from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm. The tour starts at the Museum on two Saturdays — October 19 & 26, beginning at 5 pm & 8 pm. Tickets on sale at Eventbrite. $20 for non-members; $17 for members. Proceeds to benefit CACC & CAP.