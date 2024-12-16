hear.say brewing + theater Brings Improv Class to Downtown Dexter

What comes to mind when you hear “live comedy?” Drinks and improv are most likely are on the list!

hear.say brewing + theater brings a unique twist to its historic building located at 2350 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, which has housed several breweries over the years. This one-of-a-kind spot combines craft beer, improv shows, a food truck, and even an Airbnb.

Tony DeRosa, founder of here.say comedy, launched the business in September 2024. As a performer and previous student at Pointless Brewery and Theater, he combined his passion for these two art forms into one business.

“That’s where I started learning improv and fell in love with comedy. During that time, I also got really into craft beer,” DeRosa said.

DeRosa prioritizes a pure water source, non-GMO grain from Germany, and hops from New Zealand, while catering to a wide range of palettes and providing a warm and hospitable taphouse environment.

When it comes to improv, individuals can sign up for classes online, choosing from various levels tailored to their experience—whether they are beginners, intermediate, or advanced performers.

Dexter, known for its rich history of theatre, including improv, is now partnering with Hearsay Brewery to bring an ongoing improv class to the community.

The “Level 101: Welcome to Improv” class will be held at the Sun Times News office in downtown Dexter, on January 8, 2025. For $250, attendees will get seven classes, held on Wednesdays from 7-9:30pm, with a performance on the eighth week friends and family are welcome to attend.

Whether someone is new to improv, a seasoned pro, or simply feels burnt out at work and seeks a sense of community, Hear.say brewing + theater offers just that.

“Adults are often conditioned to not play and not have fun as much anymore and so the idea that people can come and be a silly for a few hours a week is very healthy for people,” DeRosa said.

Classes will be held at: 8123 Main St. Dexter, MI 48130 (above PNC bank).

To sign up and learn more, email: hello@heardotsay.com