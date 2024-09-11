September 11, 2024 Donate
Chelsea

Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #11 – Lakehouse Bakery

by

Community News

Chef Series #11 will take place on Saturday, September 21, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom. The Chef Series features local chefs on the third Saturday of each month.

Chef Series #11 will spotlight Lakehouse Bakery’s Owner/Chef, Keegan Rogers.   Space is limited; contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.

Chef Keegan courtesy Lakehouse Bakery

In June 2017, Keegan purchased an old bakery in the Waterloo State Recreation Area in Chelsea Michigan. A lot of TLC was needed to update and renovate the space- but with the help of family, friends, and the best neighbors in the world, they restored and refurbished, and the Lakehouse Bakery became a reality.

The Lakehouse Bakery provides the community with fresh, quality baked goods, wholesome savory treats and grocery staples sourced in Michigan. They also host hands-on baking classes where you can learn a variety of skills, tips, and tricks to make goodies at home, at the bakery and out in the local community.  To learn more about Lakehouse Bakery – go to their website www.thelakehousebakery.com

Join Chef Keegan on September 21, from 11 am to 1 pm; he will feature Apple Pie + Ice cream!! 

Keegan’s 5/5 Never Fail Pie Crust will be shared.

Do not miss this Chef Series!!

Mark your calendars for the third Saturday of every month, 11 am – 1 pm, for future Chef Series.

For more information about Heydlauff’s Appliances and the upcoming Chef Series, please get in touch with sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.

