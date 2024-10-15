October 15, 2024 Donate
Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #12 – Chef Em!

by

Chef Series #12 will occur on Saturday, October 19, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom.

This Chef Series will spotlight Chef Emily van der Waard. Space is limited; contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.

Emily van der Waard

Chef Emily van der Waard is a lifelong Chelsea resident with culinary ties to the Common Grill, Robin Hills Farm, and, most recently, the Head Chef at the Chelsea Alehouse.

Chef Emily loves cooking all foods but has a special love of vegan and vegetarian dishes. “If you can make vegetables desirable to meat eaters, you know you have,” shared Chef Emily.

Photo courtesy of Emily van der Waard

Join Chef Em on October 19 from 11 am to 1 pm; she will prepare a fall favorite, butternut squash soup!

Do not miss this Chef Series and the opportunity to see state-of-the-art appliances at work. For more information about Heydlauff’s Appliances and the upcoming Chef Series, please email sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.

