Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #13 – La Baguette!

La Baguette Chef Suzanne Murray and Lisa Carolin will be featured for Chef Series #13. This event will occur on November 16 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom.

Murray, a French teacher and an admitted Francophile, brings over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to the table. Carolin, with her background in journalism, joined forces with Murray to form La Baguette in 2011 after the Cottage Food Law was passed in Michigan. Their expertise and dedication have made them a household name at several farmers markets in Washtenaw County, including the Chelsea Farmers Markets. They are renowned for their baguettes, madeleines, savory bread, bretzels, and roasted peanut butter cookies.

Suzanne Murray. Photo courtesy of Heydlauff’s Appliances.

Join Chef Suzanne and Lisa on November 16 from 11 am to 1 pm; she will be demonstrating the preparation of her famous Gâteau Breton aux Noix /Brittany Walnut Cake.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness the Chef Series and see our state-of-the-art appliances in action.

Note – this is the last Chef Series for 2024. However, Heydlauff’s is already planning an exciting new level of Chef Series for 2025. Stay tuned, as they will share their 2025 schedule in January 2025.

For more information about Heydlauff’s Appliances, please contact sales@heydlauffs.com or call 734-475-1221.