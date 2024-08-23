HIIT Happy: Dexter’s New and Unique Fitness Studio

With the goals of helping people to do things like lose weight, build muscle, boost endorphins and improving overall health, HIIT HAPPY is a unique boutique fitness studio now open in the Dexter Crossing Shopping Center.

Featuring classes, open gym and personal training; HIIT Happy is an inclusive space that is there for anyone, regardless of fitness level. This studio offering a holistic approach rooted in their belief that exercise is not only for your body, but it’s also for your mental health.

On its webpage, HIIT Happy is described as “a boutique fitness studio focusing on high-intensity interval training (HIIT). HIIT offers an effective and efficient way to lose weight, build muscle, boost endorphins, and improve overall health with consistent 30-minute sessions. Unlike traditional exercises and workouts that demand considerable time, HIIT is easy to incorporate into a busy schedule.”

To learn more, the Sun Times News asked Penni Jones about HIIT Happy. Jones is the owner and a certified personal trainer, nutrition specialist and lifelong fitness enthusiast.

Jones said HIIT Happy offers a boutique gym experience, focusing on high intensity interval training (HIIT) while also offering personal training, nutritional and wellness counseling. They have both drop-in and membership options.

As a Dexter resident, Jones said HIIT has been her favorite workout for about 10 years and now she wants the community to know its benefits and the fun it can bring to one’s day.

“Interval training offers variation, so it’s never boring,” Jones said.

STN asked her what she wants the community to know about HIIT Happy.

“I want the community to know that HIIT Happy is an inclusive space, regardless of your current fitness level,” she said. “We are all so busy these days, and self-care is usually our last priority. HIIT offers an effective and efficient way to lose weight, build muscle, boost endorphins, and improve overall health with consistent 30-minute sessions. We also offer 45-minute sessions for extra cardio.”

She emphasized, “No matter where you are today, we can help you prioritize your health and feel great. With our approach, no one is too busy for fitness!”

Here are some upcoming events/promotions:

Thursday, August 29

FREE Cardio HIIT with Connor from 6:00 to 6:45

This is a fast-paced, fun 45-minute class that will raise your heart rate and boost your mood!

Friday, August 30

Come and train like an Illyrian warrior to become a Valkyrie!

A workout inspired by “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J Maas. This special pop-up class is on Friday, August 30 from 6:00 pm to 6:45 pm. Class size is limited! New clients can register through our online portal.

Please call or text to register if you are an existing client.

Back to School offer #1: New Clients

Unlimited Open Gym and Unlimited Classes

2 Nutrition Counseling sessions

2 Personal Training sessions

$300

Expires 45 days after first use

Back to School offer #2: Existing Clients (Call or email to book)

2 Nutrition Counseling sessions

2 Personal Training sessions

$150

Expires 45 days after first use

Book by September 15!

To learn more or ask questions or request a tour, go to https://www.hiithappydexter.com/ or contact hiithappydexter@gmail.com or 734-288-7990. It’s located at 7043 Dexter Ann Arbor Road.