Hockey Splits Pair at Chelsea Showcase

The Chelsea hockey team hosted teams from all over the state at the Chelsea Showcase this weekend and the Bulldogs came away with a split of their two games.

The event was formally called the Michigan Public High School Showcase before becoming the Chelsea Showcase.

The Bulldogs took on state-ranked Riverview Gabriel Richard Thursday night and dropped a 5-2 decision.

RGR took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Bulldogs answered with a 5-3 goal when Jacob Corcoran knocked home a rebound of a shot by Brady Craford to tie the game at 1-1.

Riverview retook the lead late in the first and scored two goals in less than a minute early in the second for a 4-1 lead.

The lead grew to 5-1 with a power play goal later in the second.

Chelsea pulled within 5-2 when Lucas Milne knocked home a rebound of a Steve Cattell shot for a power play goal, but that is as close as the Bulldogs would get.

The Bulldogs took on a strong Grosse Ile team to close out the Showcase Saturday night and came away with a 2-1 win.

Grosse Ile went on top in the second period, but the Bulldogs even things at one when Corcoran picked up a loose puck and weaved his way through the defense and wristed a shot home for a power play goal and tie the game at 1-1 heading to the third.

With just over 14 minutes left, the Bulldogs struck when Lew Turner knocked home a rebound of a shot by Crawford for a power play goal to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead and that is all goaltender Luke Webster and the Chelsea defense would need for the win.

Chelsea improved to 9-6-3 overall on the season. They have a huge SEC White matchup Wednesday night when they travel to Dexter to face the White leading Dreadnaughts. Both teams are unbeaten in the conference with Dexter sitting at 8-0 and the Bulldogs 6-0-1.

