Hometown Hockey Champ to Author

By Melissa Marcum

From a 2016 Chelsea High School Grad to a 2022 Harvard University Graduate, Derek Schaedig has lived a not-so-average life in between.

Think about it, usually after graduation young adults tend to go to college, trade school, or start working in the ¨real world.” Not Schaedig. He paved his way through Jr. Ice Hockey, something he thought he knew about. He stated, ”The Jr. Hockey life was much different than I believed it to be.”

There was no specific guide on this lesser road traveled. But, he and his family rolled with it, not knowing the do´s and don´ts of being a part of the Jr. Ice Hockey League. This is where hockey players go between the ages of 18 and 20 years to get recognition and practice their skills before they attend college or professional hockey. Now Derek Schaedig is an author using his knowledge and life experiences, his book is titled ¨Junior Ice Hockey – The Leagues Before the Leagues.¨

Photo by Melissa Marcum

The road to becoming an author was combined with his love of hockey and growing into his own. Schaedig became a hockey player in the Jr. Ice Hockey Billet System, he explained, that “this is when the player lives with a host family while you are in the Jr. Ice Hockey Division.” He said he felt lucky to have a warm Billet Family in Janesville, Wisconsin, but some players are not as fortunate.

Schaedig noted that going through this journey was mentally draining and difficult. He said he missed his parents and siblings. He was gone for long periods. He was even traded to another Billet Family and team. This put much stress on him. He elaborated that it was difficult not only mentally regarding being away from home but also trying to figure out the Jr. Ice Hockey world as a young man. Some thoughts he had were: Who do you trust? What do hockey players do off the ice? What does the coach think of me? Will I get into the NCAA division?

Derek Shaedig. Courtesy of Derek Shaedig.

With some bumps and turns, comes positive breaks. For example, Schaedig recalls that he didn´t feel well during warm-ups and sat out for the game, he then went to the hospital to find out he had appendicitis and needed surgery right away. The positive break? Schaedig smiles, he was able to travel back to Michigan to his family to recover. While recovering and connecting with family members, he got a phone call from U of M Hockey. Schaedig told me that The University of Michigan is one of his top three dream schools. After the visit, another dream school called him. Harvard offered him a spot on the team. ¨The rest is history,” proclaimed Schaedig. Derek is a proud graduate of Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

While at Harvard, Derek became a very passionate mental health advocate for mental health. He said he was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in 2019. Then adds that he ¨became an advocate on campus and I won both the Francis J. Toland Community Service Award, given to one senior student-athlete at Harvard with the greatest contribution to Harvard athletics and its greater community, as well as the Alford-Brown Faculty Fellow Prize which is designated for his contributions to Harvard Men’s Ice Hockey specifically.¨

South Africa Youth Mental Health Education Club. Courtesy of Derek Shaedig.

Writing the book was like a branch of therapy for him. Schaedig started writing his book in South Africa while studying psychology at the University of Cape Town and finished it when he returned home. The book focuses on what players need to know; the ins and outs of Jr. Ice Hockey and what to look for and prep for.

¨My book is like a guide for the players and parents of the Jr. Ice Hockey Division, he says. “There wasn´t anything to go by when I went into it.¨

The author also breaks down different leagues in the USA and Canada, plus the costs for players. When Derek finished the book he used Amazon to publish it, you can now purchase the book on Amazon as well. Schaedig has been featured in podcasts, articles, book signings, and speeches aimed at reducing stigma and educating others about mental health. Even though he did not play all his years as a Harvard Hockey Player, he learned more about himself than he has ever.

The full circle moment is the present day. Derek happily stated that he, ¨grew up in Chelsea and Ann Arbor and now is the coach for the 8u up to the Chelsea High School team´s goalies.¨ He shared that he is currently the Program Coordinator of Be Nice. Be Nice. is a non-profit association that assists with mental health through programs and ways to get help. Next up, graduate school! Schaedig will be at The University of Michigan studying Social Work in the fall.

Amazon link for Derek Shaedig´s book, ¨ Junior Ice Hockey – The Leaugues Before the Leagues¨ https://a.co/d/dqg5eFJ

For more information about Be nice. https://www.benice.org