Saline Sports

Hornets Trapshooting Team Takes Third at Fall Brawl

Photo: Evan Seegert topped the Saline leaderboard, hitting 96/100. Photo from Saline Trapshooting Facebook

The Saline Trapshooting Team competed in the Fall Brawl this weekend and placed 3rd in the event, scoring 475. Ida and Armada edged out the Hornets, who took 1st and 2nd place, with scores of 484 and 481, respectively.

The 2024 Fall Brawl, hosted by the Michigan Trapshooting Association, took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the 300-acre MTA homegrounds in Mason, Michigan. With 12 teams and 175 competitors participating, this annual event is a key highlight in the state’s trapshooting calendar, bringing together competitors from various categories. Trophies were awarded for top performers, including high female and male seniors, as well as rookies.

Saline’s top 10 scores:

  • Evan Seegert 96/100
  • Ethan Janeczek 96/100
  • McKenna Heusel, 95/100
  • Morgan Heusel, 94/100
  • Logan Maurino, 94/100
  • Devin Swisz, 94/100
  • Nathan Dubnicki 92/100
  • Drew DeCaro 90/100
  • Jacob White 89/100
  • Nicky Tokarski 88/100
Logan Maurino hit 94/100, helping Saline secure 3rd place at the Fall Brawl. Photo from Saline Trapshooting Facebook
Devin Swisz and dad Terry Swisz. Photo from Saline Trapshooting Facebook
Ethan Janeczek also hit 96/100 and took pictures for this year’s upcoming yearbook. Photo from Saline Trapshooting Facebook
Brian Stager and Jacob White. Photo from Saline Trapshooting Facebook
Evan Seegert topped the Saline leaderboard, hitting 96/100. Photo from Saline Trapshooting Facebook

