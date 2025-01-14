How Jeff Daniels Created a Song to Honor Saline’s Anne Marshall’s Love and Courage

A Stage 4 Diagnosis, a Loving Husband, and Jeff Daniels’ Song Created an Unforgettable Tribute

Photo: (L-R) Jeff Daniels, Anne and Steve Sheldon. Courtesy of Steve Sheldon

By Steve Sheldon

What do you get when you combine a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, a loving husband, and a heartfelt request to Jeff Daniels? Answer – a song that told a love story. Anne Marshall faced her diagnosis with grace and humor, and her husband Steve’s unusual request to Jeff sparked a journey of music, friendship, and unforgettable moments.

The Beginning

This is a story that begins with an email in March 2017. Then, in less than thirty minutes a response. And that response turned into a friendship. And a most magical evening.

On 01/13/17, my bride Anne Marshall, was diagnosed with a recurrence of her breast cancer. With that diagnosis she was classified as Stage 4. She began chemotherapy again. But Anne would face this challenge like every other challenge, with determination, courage, grace and always, with humor.

A life-threatening diagnosis changes people. They develop a clarity about life that prioritizes people and experiences, rather than things. And that is how Anne lived her life. She would say “life is too short not to ask for the things that you want. And never hesitate to say I love you.”

Anne and I had seen Jeff Daniels perform many times in his Unplugged concerts at The Purple Rose Theatre. And it was at the Unplugged concert where he mentioned 2188, his recording studio. I looked 2188 up online. And an idea began to take shape.

The Request

In March 2017, I sent an email to 2188. I explained about Anne’s breast cancer and that she was fighting that dreadful disease again. I said I loved her and wanted to give her an experience for Christmas. And in that spirit, I had an unusual request. I explained that it was my bucket list wish that he would write and sing a song for my bride at an Unplugged performance.

Jeff responded in less than thirty minutes, saying simply, “Steve, I would love to do this.”

Jeff and I talked for over three hours that afternoon. We were both hockey parents. We laughed about watching Chelsea play Ann Arbor Huron. And the fight.

Hockey dads, bonded together by the game we love, played by our boys.

Jeff and I developed a plan that afternoon. He said that he would be leaving to shoot a film in the southwest part of the country but would stay in touch with me throughout the summer.

The Summer and the music begins

Jeff emailed to say that he had a nice “musical progression.” “Your lyrics are very personal to you and Anne. I want to change them to give the song a broader appeal. Like my song Blue Valiant. Everyone has a first car but the song was structured so that no matter what car you drove, you could relate to My Blue Valiant.” I said that was fine but the title needed to remain “You Will Always Be My Bride.”

Throughout the summer, the song was coming together. And I was so impressed that Jeff wanted to be sure that I thought what he was doing would be liked by Anne. Jeff said he thought he would be back home in Chelsea by November. He invited me to 2188 to watch him record the song if I wanted. He didn’t have to invite me twice.

“You Will Always Be My Bride” by Steve Sheldon with Jeff Daniels, performing it at The Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea, MI

November 2017

Shortly before Thanksgiving, I was invited back to 2188. The lyrics were finished. The music was complete. I listened. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. My love story with Anne came to life with every word that Jeff sang. Tears filled my eyes when he sang the lines:

“Late at night, it’s all goes dark. It’s all too soon, it’s all too hard. I watch her sleep so peacefully. Lord above, please let her be.”

And I remembered laying awake at night, watching Anne sleep and asking God that if he needed to take someone, to please take me and just leave her alone.

Unplugged 2017

And we’re off. Jeff enters and sits in his chair. He begins to strum his guitar and sing.

We listen to the trip to Cooperstown in a rented RV. We rode around in his Blue Valiant, listening to CKLW. We heard about the old man Across The Way and the Dirty Harry Blues. He sang all the favorites that people came to hear.

Jeff then begins to strum the melody. I knew that the moment had arrived.

Jeff tells the audience how he met this guy, then corrects himself and says, “he’s not a guy, he’s my friend.” Jeff said that I had told him about Anne struggling with breast cancer. He said it was my hope to give her something special for Christmas. Jeff then said, “as we talked, he told me that he always called his wife his bride.” It was at that moment that Anne knew he was talking about her.

She squeezed my hand, looked at me, and said, “Steve, what have you done?”

Jeff then said, “Ladies and gentlemen, she is here with us tonight. Anne, here is your song.” And he sang the song “You Will Always Be My Bride.” As he finished, he acknowledged Anne in the crowd by waving at her as the audience showed their approval with a long and sustained applause.

After the concert, everyone was escorted downstairs to meet and talk with Jeff. Pictures were taken. People were able to ask questions and just soak in the moment. The evening was ending. As the room emptied, I took a moment to shake his hand and say thank you. Jeff smiled and said simply, “I hope it helped. I was happy to do it.”

Interlochen & NYC

Jeff and I kept in contact following Unplugged. He invited Anne and I to see him perform with the Ben Daniels Band at Interlochen. Following the concert, we went backstage and met Jeff’s family and friends. It was as if we were a part of his extended family. As we walked back to our room, I received a text from Jeff inviting Anne and I to NYC to see him in “To Kill A Mockingbird.”

In September 2018, we traveled to NYC and watched Jeff perform “the role of a lifetime” – Atticus Finch. Jeff invited us backstage after the performance. He told us that this was the role of a lifetime. He looked exhausted. And he said he missed home and Chelsea.

And Now the Rest of the Story

Radio broadcaster Paul Harvey had a radio program titled “The Rest of the Story.” And, we have arrived at that point in this story. When someone experiences a recurrence of cancer, typically medications are effective for just a limited period of time. And then another medication is tried. And then another.

Anne tried several medications to stop the spread of her cancer. Each came with their unique set of side effects. None of the medications were effective at stopping the spread of her cancer. But each treatment did further damage to her liver.

In November 2020, the time had come to stop all aggressive treatment. On Veterans Day, Anne died. This was still during the time of Covid restrictions, so Anne’s memorial service could only accommodate a limited number of guests at a time.

I received a message from Jeff and Kathleen. They said that though they wanted to attend Anne’s memorial service, Jeff did not want his presence to detract from Anne’s service so they would not be coming. But they wanted me to know that Anne and I would be in their thoughts and they would be with me in spirit.

It has been four years since Anne died. And this story will end by letting everyone know that Anne has been and “Will Always Be My Bride.”