How Milan Supports Local Artists and Fuels Their Creative Journeys

A Small Town’s Big Impact on Emerging and Established Musicians

Photo: Live Music at Tolan Square. Credit: Maxine Tewsley

In small towns across America, local artists often find their “big break” not in the form of a record deal or national spotlight, but through the unwavering support of their communities. Milan, Michigan, is one such town that has built a reputation for fostering local talent, giving artists a platform to grow their confidence, share their creativity, and build meaningful connections with their audience. Whether through events like Live Music in Tolan Square or ongoing support from local venues like The Owl Morning ’til Night, Milan has created an environment that allows artists to flourish.

For emerging artists like Lauren Blackford, Milan has played an integral role in her musical journey. Lauren, who grew up in Milan, began performing at local venues such as The Owl and quickly became a regular at events like Third Thursdays and Live Music in Tolan Square. Reflecting on her early experiences, Lauren shared how pivotal these opportunities were to her development as a musician.

Lauren Blackford. Credit: Olivia Bolanos

“Live from Tolan Square has been essential for me as a performer,” Lauren explained. “I got really lucky the first year — not only with the timing but that Main Street decided to take a chance on me. I was 18 and had only been gigging for about six months. The show was a mess; it stormed the whole night, and we had to move inside The Owl. Still, it was packed. People showed up for me despite the circumstances. That was huge.”

This kind of support—showing up even when the weather didn’t cooperate—demonstrates Milan’s commitment to nurturing local talent. For Lauren, these events were not just gigs but invaluable learning experiences. “Since then, the people of Milan have consistently supported and encouraged me, and I use yearly Tolan Square shows as a marker of my growth. The shows are so low-pressure; it’s a great opportunity to try new material, gauge my technique, crowd work, etc.”

These performances gave her the confidence to continue pursuing music, leading to shows at larger venues and festivals across the Midwest, including the Ann Arbor Summer Fest and Navy Pier in Chicago. But even as Lauren expands her musical career, she remains deeply connected to Milan and its role in her artistic development.

In addition to helping early-career artists like Lauren, Milan has also provided a platform for seasoned musicians to continue sharing their passion. Andy Patalan, guitarist of the successful band Sponge, has had a long and fruitful career in the music industry, performing at countless venues across the country. Yet, performing in Milan holds a special significance for him.

Andy Patalan. Courtesy of Andy Patalan.

“It’s such a blessing for me and the many musicians who get to play all of the great events that Milan puts on,” Andy shared. “The people of Milan are so receptive and appreciative of live music. I always have a blast playing there, whether it be with my band Sponge or solo acoustic.”

For Andy, Milan’s supportive community offers something different from the larger, more commercial shows he’s played in the past. “For me, performing there is different than most places because it feels very much like a hometown gig. I grew up right down the road in Saline and spent a lot of time in Milan. Lots of friends there.”

The atmosphere in Milan provides an intimate, familiar setting that allows artists to connect more deeply with their audience. Whether it’s a crowd full of friends or new fans drawn in by the music, Milan’s events create a sense of belonging and support that makes performing there a unique experience.

Milan’s investment in local talent extends beyond individual shows, fostering a community-wide appreciation for the arts. Events like Live Music in Tolan Square and the community’s participation in initiatives like Third Thursdays have created a tradition of celebrating local creativity. These events don’t just attract residents; they build loyalty among the people who attend, ensuring that local artists have a consistent and engaged audience. In addition, you get this opportunity to really get to know the space you’re in at events like Live Music at Tolan Square, where you can watch as couples dance together, old friends catch up over wine, and newcomers experience the small town charm. These events in Milan create equal value for the artist and their audience, creating a beautiful melody of community for all who participate.

The support that Milan provides for its artists has a lasting impact, not only on the musicians themselves but also on the community’s cultural landscape. By giving artists a place to grow, perform, and connect, Milan has cultivated an environment where creativity can thrive. As Andy Patalan noted, “The people of Milan are so receptive and appreciative of live music,” and this attitude has helped the town build a strong reputation as a hub for artistic expression.

Live Music at Tolan Square. Credit: Maxine Tewsley

Milan’s commitment to local talent also reflects the town’s understanding of the importance of showing up for the people in its community. While bringing in big-name talent from outside the town can generate excitement, there is something uniquely special about supporting artists and watching their journey as others fall in love with the same art as they did. When a community invests time and energy into its own, it helps build a foundation for creative growth that can lead to even greater opportunities.

As Milan continues to support both emerging and seasoned artists, it reinforces the idea that success isn’t just about making it to the top—it’s about the relationships and connections built along the way, and the faces that these artists can remember dancing in front of them and singing along at every show, come rain or shine. Through these events and unwavering community support, Milan has become a shining example of how small towns can foster local talent and create a thriving artistic environment.

To keep up with future events, shows, and songs that these artists will be featured on and create, check out Lauren’s website at laurenblackford.us and instagram handle laurbford, as well as Andy’s instagram handle bobafrog and Facebook page under, Andy Patalan.

And definitely be sure to check out the upcoming “Monster Mash Prom Night” Halloween Party at The Owl and Tolan Square on Saturday, October 26 featuring local artists, costume parties, yummy food trucks and many more, including a performance from our very own, Andy Patalan! https://facebook.com/events/s/monster-mash-prom-night/411639491946974/