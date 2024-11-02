Humane Society of Huron Valley Offering Free Adoptions for Adult Cats and Dogs Amid Urgent Need

As the seasons change and election week approaches, the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) is urgently calling on the community to fall in love and bring home an adoptable pet. From November 1st to November 17th, adult cats and dogs (6 months and older) will be FREE to adopt.

“Election Day is just around the corner, and no matter how things turn out, some folks will feel let down. But one thing everyone can rally behind? Pets are simply the best,” says Perry Koltys, HSHV’s Adoption Manager. “Our adoption policies remain the same, and studies have consistently found that free adoptions don’t lower the quality of care given to pets—they simply increase the number of pets finding loving homes.”

While some animal lovers may worry that offering ‘free adoptions’ could attract people with less-than-loving intentions, extensive research has shown that adopters who take home pets during fee-waived events are just as committed and caring as those who pay. HSHV staff suggest that folks take an extra step this daylight savings; to not only ‘fall back’ and save an hour but fall in love and save a life.



“We have taken in 20 lost dogs over the last two days, with just 6 reclaimed by their families and getting back home so far,” says Vikki Sushka, Animal Care and Behavior Manager at HSHV. “We are doing our best to improvise with space and are working hard to ensure the animals are getting their regular walks and plenty of love and enrichment, but it has been extra difficult with so many animals.”

HSHV is open for adoptions 7 days a week (M-W 11-6; Th-F 11-7; Sa-Su 11-5) with no appointment necessary. Photos and profiles of adoptable animals can also be seen at hshv.org/adopt.



If adopting isn’t possible for you right now, fostering saves lives too, and it’s never been easier to join HSHV’s foster volunteer team. They’ve recently removed several potential barriers in the orientation process, making fostering as accessible as possible. Find more information on becoming a life-saving foster at hshv.org/foster.