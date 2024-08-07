Huron-Clinton Metroparks Shares Life-Saving Swim and Water Safety Tips 

Metroparks and its partners work to reduce drownings and promote water safety

Community News

With summer in full swing, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks remains committed to sharing the critical importance of water safety to prevent drownings, the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.

“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by the recent tragedies that have occurred at the Metroparks,” said Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “Our goal is to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time when they are visiting our parks. That’s why we work closely with our partners to equip adults and children with the skills and resources they need to stay safe, from free swim lessons to free life jackets. Water safety skills are crucial for families in Southeast Michigan to give them peace of mind that they can enjoy all that our beautiful state has to offer.”

Here are tips to help families stay safe in and around water this summer.

● Learn to Swim: Enroll in swimming lessons. Both children and adults can benefit from knowing how to swim. Partners across Southeast Michigan offer free swim lessons through Everyone in the Pool. Visit our website to find lessons near you.

● Wear a Life Jacket: Even good swimmers should consider wearing a life jacket, especially in open water. Bring your own or borrow one of ours free of charge. Life jackets for adults and children are available at every beach and pool inside the Metroparks. If you need a life jacket, don’t be ashamed to ask.

● Constant Supervision: Never leave children unattended near water. Designate a “water watcher” to keep an eye on swimmers at all times.

● Learn CPR: Being trained in CPR can make a critical difference in an emergency. Many organizations, including the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit CPR training courses.

Reversing the Trend: Preventing Drownings in Adults and Children

Drowning is an epidemic that hits low-income families and children of color the hardest, with children aged 5-19 five and a half times as likely as white children in the same age group to die from drowning. The Metroparks and our partners in Southeast Michigan have been working hard to reduce these statistics and drownings through our Everyone in the Pool initiative. Since 2021, more than 4,000 individuals in the community have received free swim lessons.

We have set an ambitious goal to raise $600,000 to support free water safety and swim lessons for 6,000 students annually. Achieving that goal will require a significant investment in the hiring and training of more lifeguards and instructors, the identification of more community partners and building the necessary staff infrastructure. The goals of our five-year plan include:

● Increasing the number of free swim lessons regionally by working with additional partners and supporting additional sessions of swim lessons.

● Expanding the number of school-year swim lessons supported by the Metroparks by at least 20% annually.

● Establishing a formal data collection and reporting process for all free water safety and swim lessons.

● Increasing the number of certified lifeguards and swim instructors in Southeast Michigan so that by 2028 Metroparks facilities and partner swim lesson facilities remain fully staffed all season long.

● Expanding lifeguard training programs to include all five counties we serve and explore program opportunities for junior lifeguarding and ongoing career opportunities.

“Everyone in the pool is a testament to the power of community collaboration and our shared commitment to inclusivity and safety in Southeast Michigan,” Director McMillan said. “This initiative ensures that everyone, regardless of background or experience, can enjoy the wonderful aquatic opportunities our state has to offer. We’ve already provided thousands of free swim lessons in the community and together we are working to increase that number in the years to come.”

To learn more about Everyone in the Pool and how to stay safe around water this summer, please visit www.metroparks.com/everyone-in-the-pool.