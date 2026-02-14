Huron Players Stroll into Stephen Sondheim’s “Woods”

Ann Arbor Huron High School’s Huron Players staged Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” at the Paul K. Meyers Auditorium Feb. 5th – 8th. Into The Woods debuted on Broadway in November 1987 and ran for two years. The music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the script by James Lapine.

With a cast of thirty, The Huron Players staged a delightful rendition. The story incorporates several fairy tale characters, loosely connected in a nonsensical manner, which results in a fun story, with a happy ending. Lola Roberts, as the Narrator, is the glue that holds the story together.

Lola Roberts as the Narrator. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Brynn Arnall, Executive Director of Horizon Performing Arts in Ypsilanti, made her debut directing for Huron High School. What makes The Huron Players unique is that it is operated and run entirely by students. “Huron Players is totally student run, so any adults that are involved are there to mentor and assist, but all elements, tech, stage management, are led by student members,” Arnall said. “I’ve never directed in an environment like this and wasn’t sure how it would go.”

Arnall continued, “It’s also quite different than what my high school theatre program was like. It was very impressive to see kids running lights, sound, sewing costumes, building sets and doing all of these things pretty much on their own.”

The Huron Players have a drama advisor, Drue Gray, who is always available to advise and guidance. Once the production tasks are determined, “the kids are pretty much on their own to complete their tasks,” Arnall said. “It all came together and I really enjoyed working with the students this way and getting to know them so well.”

Arnall said, “if all of these roles were filled by adults, it would be a very different experience.”

Into The Woods featured a thirty-one-piece orchestra, with all but one being students. Tim Krohn, a teacher at Huron, worked with the orchestra during rehearsals. The conductor for all performances was Kent Wattleworth, Huron’s Choirs teacher and music director for the show. Under Wattleworth’s direction, the orchestra delivered a superb performance, enhancing the singing by the actors. The use of chimes, by percussionist Skyla Bourne, added a nice touch.

This production is especially suited for high school productions, given there is really no one lead role. The spotlight is spread amongst several actors, each given their moment in the spotlight. The audience meets Cinderella, played by Paula Casillas-Lopez, with her mother, portrayed by Josie Cooper, as they sing “Cinderella at the Grave”.

Fynn Murphy plays a creepy Wolf who pursues Little Red Ridinghood (Sadie Bohnsack), playing out the scene in everyone’s childhood memories. “Grandma, what big ears you have. The better to hear you with. Grandma, what big eyes you have. The better to see you with. Why, grandma, what big teeth you have. The better to eat you with.” And with that, the wolf has lunch. Some Sondheim/Lapine magic brings both Grandma and Red back, while getting rid of the wolf.

Fynn Murphy as the Wolf and Sadie Bohnsack as Little Red Ridinghood. Photo by @hhhavent.

Other notable performers include, Elliott Gray and Nicole Harris, as the baker and baker’s wife. Sarah Hoffert played the witch with just the right amount of wickedness and ickiness. Christian Weems’ Jack combined a youthful innocence with curiosity that played well. After all, he ended up with the golden egg and who wouldn’t like that.

Paula Casillas-Lopez as Cinderella. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

Christian Weems as Jack. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

This production included Rapunzel, played by Emma Delp, with her long golden hair, high atop a castle. Maddie Pale and Emilee Hignight played Florinda and Lucinda, Cinderella’s stepsisters, with a comedic flair that was fun.

There is always a song that everyone in the audience knows and is waiting for. Frequently, musicals are judged primarily on how a cast does with that dramatic moment. “No One Is Alone” is Into the Woods’ defining moment. Sung by Cinderella, Little Red Ridinghood, the Baker and Jack, these young actors nailed it. In deference to the winter Olympics underway in Italy, they stand atop the podium with a gold medal.

The Huron Players’ Into The Woods was fun. It was entertaining. And best of all, it was the students who achieved it. Well, done.

The Huron Players will stage Ride The Cyclone, a musical with music, lyrics and script by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, April 18-20, at the Paul K. Meyers Auditorium at Huron High School, located at 2727 Fuller Road.