Increase in Firearm Deaths in Washtenaw County for 2023

Washtenaw County Sees Rise in Firearm Deaths: Report Highlights Concerns Over Suicide Rates and Intimate Partner Violence

A recent report by the Washtenaw County Health Department highlights a concerning rise in firearm-related deaths in the county for the year 2023. The data, released in September 2024, shows an overall increase in deaths due to firearms compared to the previous year, though it remains lower than the peak seen in 2021.

The report states that the total number of firearm-related deaths in Washtenaw County for 2023 was 32, up from 26 in 2022, but still below the 42 deaths recorded in 2021. These numbers include both residents of the county (25 in 2023) and non-residents who sustained fatal injuries within the county (7 in 2023).

According to the report, “the rate of Washtenaw County residents dying from firearm-related injuries (6.8 per 100,000) remained consistent with the previous five-year rate (6.7 per 100,000).” The breakdown for 2023 shows a firearm homicide rate of 2.2 per 100,000 and a firearm suicide rate of 4.6 per 100,000, both aligning closely with trends from the past five years.

Suicide Remains the Leading Cause

The data reveals that suicides continue to make up the majority of firearm deaths in Washtenaw County. In 2023, 66% of firearm deaths in Washtenaw County were suicides, while 34% were homicides, the report notes. This distribution is consistent with the previous five years, where firearm suicides accounted for 67% of deaths and homicides 32%.

The report further details that the number of firearm suicides has risen by 53% over the past decade, increasing from 68 deaths between 2014 and 2018 to 104 deaths between 2019 and 2023. Firearm homicides, meanwhile, saw an even more significant jump of 113% over the same periods, climbing from 24 deaths to 51.

Demographic Insights and Risk Factors

The report sheds light on demographic patterns and risk factors associated with these deaths. It indicates that most firearm suicides occurred in the home (62%), while firearm homicides were more likely to take place outside (73%). Additionally, the report states most people who died from firearm suicide had been diagnosed with a mental health condition, with 81% of victims in 2023 having such a diagnosis.

There are also notable racial disparities in the data. The report points out that most homicide victims were Black/African American (64%), whereas 81% of those who died by firearm suicide were white. Furthermore, there was a significant increase in female firearm deaths, which rose by 144% from 9 deaths between 2014 and 2018 to 22 deaths between 2019 and 2023.

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Resources

The report underscores the importance of ongoing community efforts to prevent firearm deaths, particularly those related to mental health crises and intimate partner violence. It notes that 36% of local firearm homicides in 2023 were linked to intimate partner violence, highlighting a critical area for intervention and support.

If you’re experiencing abuse, help is available locally. SafeHouse Center services are free, confidential, and available to all survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault who live, work, or were victimized in Washtenaw County. Call their 24/7 HelpLine at 734-995-5444.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also provides 24/7 access to IPV resources and support. Call 1-800-799-7233, text “START” to 88788, or chat live online with an advocate at www.thehotline.org.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Suicide Prevention Resources

Suicide is preventable and help is available. Anyone in Washtenaw County can call Community Mental Health 24/7 with any mental health questions or concerns: 734-544-3050. Call 988, text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org/chat for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text “HELLO” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

