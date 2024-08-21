Isle Royale Wolf and Moose Populations in a Delicate Balance

Photo: A moose calf during a previous season at Isle Royale National Park. Photo: Sarah Hoy

The latest report on the Isle Royale wolf and moose populations reveals a story of delicate balance and shifting dynamics, highlighting the critical interplay between these two species on the remote island.

The 2023-2024 ecological study, conducted by researchers from Michigan Technological University, provides fascinating insights into the state of these iconic animals and the challenges faced by scientists studying them.

Wolf Population Holds Steady Despite Challenges

Wolves in the 2023-2024 study. Photo courtesy of Michigan Technological University

The wolf population on Isle Royale has remained relatively stable over the past three years, with the latest estimate suggesting there are 30 wolves spread across four distinct packs, along with one lone wolf. This stability is noteworthy, particularly given the unusual challenges faced during this year’s survey.

Record-breaking warm winter temperatures, driven by a strong El Niño, led to a shortened survey period. Typically, these aerial surveys are conducted over seven weeks, but this year, they were limited to just two weeks due to poor ice conditions, which made landing the survey aircraft nearly impossible.

Despite these challenges, the researchers were able to gather enough data to estimate the wolf population. The largest pack, known as the East Pack, consists of at least 13 wolves, while the other packs have smaller numbers. The presence of multiple packs and stable population numbers are positive indicators for the wolves, especially considering the historical fluctuations in their numbers.

Moose Population Declines Further

In contrast to the wolves, the moose population continues its steep decline. The latest estimate puts the number of moose at 840, a 14% decrease from the previous year. This drop is part of a larger trend, with the moose population shrinking by nearly 60% since 2019.

Several factors contribute to this decline, but the most significant are the predation pressure from wolves and a low recruitment rate of calves. Only 5.5% of the moose population are nine-month-old calves, a rate far below the long-term average of 13.3%. This low recruitment rate suggests that the moose population may continue to dwindle in the coming years unless conditions change.

Wolf-Moose Dynamics

Four wolves in the Northeast Pack were observed feeding on a moose carcass near Tobin Creek on Jan. 26, 2024. Photo: Rolf Peterson

The dynamics between the wolves and moose on Isle Royale are a compelling example of predator-prey relationships in a relatively isolated ecosystem. As the primary predator on the island, wolves exert significant pressure on the moose population, with predation now being the leading cause of moose mortality.

This marks a shift from recent years when malnutrition played a more prominent role in moose deaths. The balance between these two species is delicate—while wolves rely on the moose as their main food source, their predation also helps regulate the moose population, preventing overbrowsing of vegetation and maintaining the health of the island’s ecosystem.

However, the continued decline in moose numbers raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of this relationship, especially as climate change and other environmental factors continue to impact both species.

Climate Change Complicates Research

The plane used for aerial surveys was hauled to safety on land as ice conditions deteriorated. Photo: Sarah Hoy

The report also underscores the growing impact of climate change on ecological research. The unusually warm winter, with temperatures frequently above freezing, created unprecedented challenges for the research team.

The lack of stable ice on the island’s lakes made it difficult for the survey plane to operate, forcing the researchers to cut short their fieldwork. This is the first time in 65 years that such a decision had to be made, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the changing climate and its direct impact on scientific studies.

The impact of climate change on this delicate balance is evident, making continued research and public involvement more critical than ever.