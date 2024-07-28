It is Time to Vote

Do you have questions about elections, candidates, proposals, voter information, or early voting? The League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County has you covered.



First, for comprehensive voter information about all facets of elections, please see the Washtenaw County Information for Voters website, as well as the Michigan Secretary of State website at these links:

https://www.washtenaw.org/2753/Information-for-Voters, or https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/



Second, for non-partisan information about what is on your ballot, candidate information, proposals, and more, visit our LWV-WC VOTE411.org website which serves as a “one-stop-shop” for nonpartisan election-related information. VOTE411 also provides a link to the Secretary of State site, where voters can check their registration status and find polling places for early and election day voting, as well as drop box locations for absentee voting.



Finally, for links to videos of non-partisan candidate forums for contested races in Washtenaw County, visit our website at lwv.washtenaw.org, and go to our YouTube page, where you can view and listen to candidates answer questions posed by League moderators.



And remember, each vote matters.

● In a democracy, you get a say in things that are important to you, this is your chance.

● The policies shaped by elected officials affect your life, this is your chance to let them know what is important to you.

● You pay taxes, this is your chance to show where you want to spend your tax dollars.

● Rights are not necessarily guaranteed, this is your chance to protect those rights that are important to you.

● You matter, this is your chance to make sure your voice is part of the conversation.

Make a plan to vote today!