It’s Time to Get Your COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines

Stay safer in the upcoming months by getting your fall vaccinations. We are entering the time of year where more people get sick from COVID-19, flu, and RSV. Vaccines can prevent serious illness during respiratory illness season, especially for those who are at higher risk. The Washtenaw County Health Department encourages everyone eligible to get a flu shot and an updated 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine.

“These vaccines can prevent serious illnesses and hospitalizations,” says Lori Schrader, RN, Washtenaw County Health Department immunization coordinator. “We know we’ll see viruses going around in the colder months ahead. Get vaccinated now to make sure you’re protected this fall and winter.”

The Health Department is offering weekend and evening vaccination opportunities during October to help local kids and their families catch up on recommended vaccinations, including flu and COVID.

“This year’s COVID-19 vaccine protects against the current variants,” continues Schrader. “In addition to helping you avoid getting really sick, vaccination can protect your friends and family members – including those who are more vulnerable like babies and young children, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions.”

COVID-19 vaccines

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine. It is especially important to get vaccinated if you are 65 or older, are at high risk for severe COVID-19, or have never gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 remains a significant public health concern, especially for older residents. From February 2023–February 2024, over 1,000 Washtenaw County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 99 residents died from confirmed or probable COVID-19.

Vaccination is the best protection against hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccine protection decreases over time, so it is important to stay up-to-date. Additional details on vaccine recommendations for children and immunocompromised people can be found on the CDC’s website.

Flu vaccines

Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months old and older every year. The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine before the end of October. Local flu activity typically increases during or after the December holidays, so it is important to be vaccinated before then.

Last year was a moderately severe flu (influenza) season with 284 local flu-related hospitalizations. We are already seeing some Washtenaw cases and hospitalizations reported this fall.

RSV vaccines and antibody immunization

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms for most individuals. However, infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV.

RSV vaccine is recommended for adults 75+ and adults 60–74 with certain health conditions. The RSV vaccine is not an annual vaccine, so you do not need to get a dose every year. Talk with your health care provider to see if they recommend this vaccine for you.

There are two ways to protect babies from getting very sick with RSV. One is an RSV vaccine given during pregnancy (32–36 weeks). The other is a preventive treatment against RSV that provides antibodies to your baby after birth. Talk with your health care provider about RSV protection for your baby.

Prevention

There are many things you can do to prevent respiratory illnesses like COVID, flu, and RSV. In addition to getting vaccinated, stay away from others if you are sick, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, wash your hands often using soap and warm water, and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs. Wearing a surgical, KN95, or N95 mask around others can also help prevent the spread of illness.

Where to get vaccinated

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at local health care providers, pharmacies, and community events. See www.vaccines.gov for local options.

Most people with insurance can get flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines at their doctors’ offices or pharmacies without any additional cost. Check with your insurance provider if you have questions.

RSV vaccines are available at local health care providers and pharmacies. The Health Department does not have RSV vaccines but can provide RSV antibody immunizations to infants who qualify for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Washtenaw County Health Department has COVID-19 and flu vaccines for everyone 6 months old and older. If you have private health insurance, please go to your doctor or pharmacy to get your vaccines. We accept Medicaid, Medicare, Blue Care Network, Washtenaw Health Plan, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. We cannot bill other private insurance. People who don’t have health insurance can get free or low-cost vaccines from the Health Department, while supplies last. We won’t deny services to people who are unable to pay. To schedule a flu or COVID vaccine with us, call 734-544-6700.