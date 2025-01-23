January 23, 2025 Donate
Janet Pauline Knisely

Janet Pauline Knisely

by

Janet Pauline Knisely, age 82, of Chelsea, MI, passed away on January 20, 2025.

Janet was born on November 28, 1942 in Ann Arbor, MI, the daughter of Richard and Pauline (Scholl) Austin. On March 29, 1969, she married David E. Knisely. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage, and he preceded her in death on August 27, 2021. They raised their two sons, Kurt and Jason, in the Chelsea area and resided at North Lake for many years. They were long-time members of the North Lake United Methodist Church.

Janet loved lake life, nature, and feeding her birds. In retirement, she and David enjoyed traveling, and they spent their winters in the Ozello Keys, FL. She also enjoyed bowling, reading, and doing puzzles. Anyone who knew Janet, would know that she was an avid U of M fan. Janet’s warmth and kindness touched everyone around her. She had spunk and grit, and she faced challenges with grace and determination. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Janet is survived by two sons, Kurt (Lisa) Knisely of Stockbridge and Jason Knisely of Jackson; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Michael Knisely and his son, and Chasey Knisely and her son, Jesse Feeman; as well as one brother, Jim Austin of Houghton Lake.

Private services will be held at a later date, and she will be interred with her husband, David, at North Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to  North Lake United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home.

