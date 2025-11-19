JD’s Stage Bistro Spring 2026 on Main Street, Chelsea

Photo: Artistic rendering of the “Newsroom,” one of two event spaces within JD’s. Courtesy JD’s Bistro

JD’s Stage Bistro is under construction at 117-1/2 South Main Street, a long-awaited project for the Tannin Property Group, which had been envisioned for 20 years.

Tannin Property Group, a small business that has been part of the Chelsea community since 2005, is proud to announce its latest investment in downtown. For over two decades, the ownership team of Sandra & Aaron Vermeulen, Nathaniel Stanton, and Roy Farmer has helped preserve and enhance the heart of Main Street, beginning with the renovation of 115 South Main Street, formerly the Hallmark Store, which they transformed into mixed-use commercial and residential spaces. More recently, they restored the historic Flintoft law offices, now home to Serendipity Bookstore, while maintaining the Kempf Bank and Farmers and Merchants Bank gas lights, as well as the teller cage that Peter Flintoft had restored for his law office. Today, their tenants also include Chelsea Bakery and the former Ale House, which is being used as the construction office and will be remodeled and available soon. The redevelopment also included the renovation of three residential downtown apartments.

The idea for JD’s Stage Bistro began when Tannin Property Group partnered with Jeff Daniels to envision a world-class music venue with exceptional food and a welcoming space for gatherings with family and friends. Daniels, along with his son, Ben, and wife, Amanda, joined the project to help create a destination that would attract local, regional, and nationally recognized singer-songwriters, while setting a new standard for sound quality.

On the culinary side, Chef Nate Wegryn, formerly of Echelon Kitchen and The Dixboro Project, will feature an inspired contemporary menu, working with many local farmers and suppliers. The 100-seat restaurant will feature a wood-fired pizza oven, cocktail bar, patio seating, and multiple private event spaces. The event spaces will cater to small to mid-sized community gatherings and private celebrations.

Artistic rendering of Jeff Daniels in JD’s “Newsroom”. Courtesy of JD’s Bistro.

Building on a history of restoration and stewardship, the team is creating a new downtown destination in JD’s Stage Bistro: a music venue, bistro, and event space designed to reflect Chelsea’s culture and love of the arts. A strong complement to the Purple Rose Theatre, providing a nighttime economy to enrich and complement Chelsea’s standing as a destination for arts and cultural entertainment.

The venue has been designed by Aaron Vermeulen, Principal of O-X Studio, Inc., and Nat Stanton, Principal of Craft Structural Engineering, Inc. Mechanical and Electrical engineering was provided by Kelly Sugg of Greenpath Design and Lynn Surdock at WPF Engineering. Acoustics is at the forefront, by Gavin Haverstick, lead Acoustical consultant at Haverstick Designs, not only to ensure an outstanding listening experience but also to manage the sound within the building. Acoustic treatments, structural reinforcements, and sound-absorbing materials are being incorporated to ensure performances enhance downtown without disrupting nearby residents and businesses.

JD’s is expected to add jobs for restaurant and event staff, provide performance opportunities for local and regional musicians, and offer a gathering space intended for a wide range of ages. The venue is also expected to contribute to Main Street activity and support nearby businesses. The project emphasizes sourcing ingredients from Michigan producers and incorporating work by local artists, with the goal of creating a space that reflects Chelsea’s identity.

The owners anticipate an opening of JD’s Bistro in spring 2026. They look forward to welcoming the community into a space built with care, creativity, and a deep respect for Chelsea’s past and future. For more information, please visit their website at www.jdsstagebistro.com.