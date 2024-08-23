Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw Receives Three-Year Accreditation for Mental Health Services

Community News

Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County (JFS) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its Outpatient Mental Health services. This accreditation is a significant milestone that recognizes JFS’s commitment to providing high-quality mental health services to adults, adolescents and youth, through its Thrive program.

The CARF accreditation is a rigorous process that evaluates organizations against internationally recognized standards. It confirms that JFS’s mental health services meet high standards of care and demonstrate a continuous commitment to enhancing the lives of those it serves. The accreditation process involves an in-depth review of JFS’s service delivery, operational practices, and commitment to outcomes and person-centered care.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this three-year CARF accreditation, which reflects our dedication to excellence in mental health care,” said Anya Abramzon, CEO of JFS. “Our Thrive program is designed to support the mental and emotional well-being of individuals across all age groups, and this accreditation underscores the quality and effectiveness of our services.”

JFS of Washtenaw County offers a comprehensive range of outpatient mental health services through its Thrive program, including individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, and specialized programs for adolescents and youth. Thrive is committed to ensuring that individuals receive the care and support they need to lead fulfilling lives, regardless of their ability to pay, through a sliding scale fee structure and acceptance of all major insurances.

The three-year accreditation from CARF (JFS’s 6th consecutive accreditation since 2009) is a testament to JFS’s leadership in the field of mental health care, its highly qualified staff, and its dedication to continuous improvement in service delivery.

For more information about JFS of Washtenaw County’s Thrive program and its mental health services, please visit thriveannarbor.org or contact 734-769-0209.