Join the 2024 Saline Scarecrow Contest: Show Off Your Creative Talents!

Get ready for some creative fun in Downtown Saline this fall! The 13th Annual Scarecrow Contest, sponsored by Borer Family Chiropractic, is back with the 2024 theme “Superstitions & Traditions.” While the theme is optional, it’s sure to spark some imaginative entries.

The contest is open to individuals, groups, and businesses, with four categories to enter: Individual, Group, Small Business, or Large Business. It’s free to participate, and your scarecrow will be displayed in Downtown Saline and various local businesses.

Register now to showcase your talent, win prizes, and bring some festive spirit to the community. Scarecrows will be accepted September 18 through October 18. All scarecrows will be up for voting starting October 14, so spread the word and boost your entry’s chances. The contest runs from October 1 to October 31, with winners announced on October 23 at Saline’s Trunk or Treat event.

Ready to get started? Visit the contest website at https://tinyurl.com/2p8dbf6t, build your scarecrow, and join in the fun!