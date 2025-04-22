Join the Movement: 100 Kids Who Care Invites New Members to May 4 Meeting

Middle schoolers in Chelsea are making a difference—and they’re inviting more kids to be part of their next big giving event.

Photo: Founders Charley Cigan, along with her friends Norah and Ellie Hurst. Photo provided by Laurie Cigan

A growing group of young changemakers in Chelsea is inviting new members to join them on May 4 for the next 100 Kids Who Care meeting at the Chelsea District Library.

Towards the end of 2024, a group of middle school students in Chelsea proved that age is no barrier when it comes to making a difference. Inspired by a family tradition of community involvement, 12-year-old Charley Cigan, along with friends Norah and Ellie Hurst, both 13, has founded 100 Kids Who Care Chelsea—a youth-led charitable organization dedicated to supporting local causes.

The students, who attend Beach Middle School, held their first meeting in November at the Chelsea District Library. Twenty-one students participated, and following presentations and a group vote, Faith in Action was selected to receive the group’s first collective donation.

Charley’s mom, Laurie Cigan, who plays a prime role in 100 Kids Who Care, shared, “The concept behind the organization is simple: if 100 kids each donate $10, three times a year, the group can raise $3,000 annually to benefit local charities. At each meeting, three members present five-minute pitches about nonprofits of their choice. After hearing the presentations, members vote to determine which organization receives the collected funds.”

Charley’s brother, Calen Cigan, a 15-year-old student at Chelsea High School, created the group’s website and continues to support its efforts behind the scenes.

Charley’s mother, Laurie Cigan, played a key role in inspiring the group’s formation. “My mom was part of a 100 Women Who Care chapter in Manistee,” said Laurie. “After that, I started a chapter in Lake Bluff, Illinois, where we lived at the time. When we moved to Chelsea, I joined the chapter here. Charley has grown up hearing about the organization, the meetings, and the causes it supports. She was eager to start a chapter with her friends.”

The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, from 3:00-4:00, and the founders hope to see increased participation. The meeting will be held at the Chelsea Library in the McKune Room.

“Faith in Action will be in attendance to share how donations are used to help the community. This will be the group’s second meeting!” said Laurie. “We’re excited to see more kids join us so we can make an even bigger impact on our community.”

For more information or to get involved and to sign up, visit the group’s website at: https://www.100kidswhocareinchelseami.com/