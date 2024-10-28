Kiwanis Club of Saline Flag Display Program for Veterans Day

Through a flag subscription program, the club will display American flags at participating homes or businesses for six holidays each year

The Kiwanis Club of Saline is inviting residents and businesses to join its effort in fostering a patriotic spirit across the Saline area. Through a flag subscription program, the club will display American flags at participating homes or businesses for six holidays each year: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, September 11, and Veterans Day, weather permitting.

For an annual fee of $40, subscribers will have a flagpole sleeve installed discreetly in their front yard. Each holiday, a 3’ x 5’ American-made flag on a ten-foot pole will be displayed several days before the holiday and taken down a few days afterward. Additionally, the flags will remain on display continuously between Memorial Day and Flag Day, and from Labor Day until September 11.

With the shared goal of decorating streets with flags, the Kiwanis Club envisions a strong display of community pride and patriotism. Proceeds from the program will support the Kiwanis Club’s initiatives, which focus on youth development, including scholarships and local youth programs.

The club looks forward to seeing the streets of Saline lined with flags, representing both community pride and a commitment to supporting local youth initiatives.

For details visit https://kiwanisclubofsaline.com/