Knots for Mott Blanket-Making Event to Benefit C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

In the spirit of giving, Saline Middle School invites the community to join the National Honor Society from Saline High School for “Knots for Mott” on Tuesday, December 3, from 3-5 p.m. in the Saline Middle School Media Center. Participants will help tie fleece blankets for young patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The event welcomes middle school students, families, community members, and staff to come together, enjoy holiday cheer, and contribute to a meaningful cause. Last year’s effort produced 87 blankets, and this year’s goal is to exceed that total.

How you can help:

  • Donate your time on December 3 to help tie blankets
  • Donate fleece material: Two yards each of coordinated fleece (drop off in the main office)
  • Make a monetary donation to purchase fleece (drop off in the main office)

For more information, contact mayersl@salineschools.org.

