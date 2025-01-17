Late Bulldogs Rally Comes Up Short

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea basketball team tried to overcome a 16-point deficit but came up just short in a 66-62 loss to SEC White leading Adrian Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in the White, while Adrian improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Chelsea led 12-10 in the first, but the Maples closed out the quarter with a 7-0 run for a 17-12 lead after one.

Adrian continued its run in the second and the Maples lead grew to 14, before the Bulldogs closed out the half and trailed 36-24 at the break.

The Maples led by sixteen 52-36 with just over a minute left in the third, but the Bulldogs scored two quick baskets to cut the lead to 52-40 after three.

Chelsea trailed 60-50 and went on an 8-0 run to cut the Adrian lead to 60-58 with a Drew Blanton triple with 2:25 remaining in the fourth.

After a Maples basket, the Bulldogs pulled back within two with a pair of Blanton free throws with 55.8 left.

Chelsea had a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned the ball over and the Maples would seal the win in the final 30 seconds.

Buck Allen had a big night for the Bulldogs with a team-high 27 points.

Blanton finished with 24 points, while Beckett Boos added six points, Will McCalla and Wyatt Matusik three points each.

Chelsea will be looking for its first SEC White in when they travel to Pinckney Friday night at 7:00.