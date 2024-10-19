October 19, 2024 Donate
Late Score Lifts Chelsea Past Trenton

Late Score Lifts Chelsea Past Trenton

The Chelsea football team came away with its seventh straight win Friday night with a last-minute touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-20 win over Trenton.

The win came over a Trenton team that had knocked off uneaten teams the previous two weeks and sets up a showdown with rival Dexter Friday night in Chelsea.

The Bulldogs fell behind three times against Trenton Friday night and each time Chelsea had an answer, but none was bigger than the final series.

After Chelsea had tied the game with seven seconds left in the third, Trenton went on a 76-yard drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes off the clock and scored on a TD run but missed the extra point with 2:35 remaining in the fourth.

Jac Ichesco connected with Jimmy Sciackitano for 23 yards to put the ball at the Bulldogs 45 and then Gibby Ichesco laid out for a diving 33-yard catch to put the ball at the Trenton 22.

Sciackitano caught a pass from Jax Ichesco to move the ball to the 14-yard line. After two short runs, the Bulldogs face fourth down and Jax Ichesco ran it to the six yard line.

With the clock running an no timeouts left Jax Ichesco hit Sciackitano near the back of the endzone for the score to tie the game at 20-20.

After catching the TD pass, Sciackitano stepped in and kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs the lead 21-20 with 18 seconds left and Trenton could not score in the final second.

The game went back-and-forth from the start with Trenton taking the opening kickoff and scored to take a 7-0 lead.

Chelsea evened it at seven with a TD pass from Jax Ichesco to Olive Kuboushek with 6:34 left in the half.

The Trojans retook the lead on the opening drive of the second half, but again Chelsea answered with a 19-yard TD run by Jax Ichesco in the final seconds of the third to set up the exciting fourth quarter finish.

The win improves the Bulldogs to 7-1 overall on the season and sets up the showdown with Dexter (8-0) in what should be another battle between the two arch-rivals.

