Late Three Dooms Bulldogs in Loss

A three-pointer with three second left doomed the Chelsea boys’ basketball team in a heartbreaking 45-44 loss to Tecumseh Friday night.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with neither team leading by more than six points.

The teams were tied at 12 after one period, but the Bulldogs took a 29-24 lead into the break behind eight points by Drew Blanton and six by Sam Borcherding.

The Bulldogs biggest lead of the game came early in the third at 32-26, but Tecumseh went on a 10-0 run for a 36-32 lead.

Braxson Allen stopped the Indian run with an and-one to cut the lead to 36-35 after three.

Tecumseh scored the first five of the third to push its lead to 41-35, but the Bulldogs answered with an 8-0 run and retook the lead 43-41 with a Will McCalla triple with 1:40 left.

After the Indians split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one, the Bulldogs split two for a 44-42 lead with 25 seconds left.

Tecumseh called timeout with six seconds left and on the inbounds play, they found an open shooter in the corner who sunk the game winning triple with three seconds left to pull out the 45-44 win.

Blanton finished with 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Borcherding added nine points and Allen eight. Beckett Boos finished with seven points and McCalla three.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Chelsea as they fell to 6-4 overall. They host a strong Adrian squad Tuesday night and travel to Pinckney Friday.