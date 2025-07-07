Lavender Lane’s Harvest Festival Grows Up (and Grows On)

If a two-day farm festival filled with U-PICK lavender, live music, artisan booths and pony rides sounds like your kind of weekend getaway, pack up the family and head to Lavender Lane in Milan—just minutes from Dexter, Chelsea, Saline

From 500 Plants to 10,000 Plants of Purple

When Joe Pusta and his wife Courtney planted their first 500 lavender plugs in 2016, they had no idea how fickle Michigan winters could be. “You can expect massive crop failure due to our unpredictable winters and springs,” Joe admits. After losing everything in 2019, he started over—a four- to five-year climb back to maturity. This season’s storms may have claimed 800–1,000 plants, but most regional farms fared far worse. “By most standards, that’s pretty acceptable,” he says—and proof that Lavender Lane has the resilience to keep blooming.

What’s New for 2025

This is the festival’s second year running over two days, and Joe’s spending more on advertising than ever. He’s beefed up the photo-prop areas—think stone-framed backdrops and a Cinderella carriage—and promises “the biggest crowd ever,” weather permitting. But the real magic remains the laid-back, family-run vibe: “When you go to events and it’s impersonal—just some teenager taking tickets—it feels nothing like this. Our crew is 30 family members strong, and people notice.”

Can’t-Miss Farm Favorites

•U-PICK Lavender: French lavender reigns supreme here for its long, aromatic stems, perfect for bouquets. Tip: Dry them upside-down in shade to keep color and scent for years.

•Lavender Lemonade & Simple Syrup: “Lavender lemonade is a huge hit, but our lavender simple syrup is what keeps people coming back. It sweetens coffee, cocktails or tea with just a floral twist.”

•Cosmetic Creams & Hydrosol: Inspired by beauty-industry trends and customer feedback, this year’s breakout is a lavender tea-cream. Joe’s everyday pick? “Our hydrosol—the Swiss Army knife of household products. Use it on windows, countertops, even electronics.”

Growing Lavender at Home

For those itching to add purple blooms to their own yards, Joe’s top tips are tough-winter varieties and shelter from harsh winds. “Don’t buy mystery plugs at big-box stores; get your plants from a farm that knows our Midwest climate.” Tuck them near a south-facing wall or fence, and you’ll be harvesting your own lavender in no time.

Festival Logistics

•When & Where: Opens at 8 AM Saturday (cooler temps and shorter lines!) and noon Sunday.

•Parking & Shuttles: On-site paved lots hold 10 acres of cars; overflow across the road comes with complimentary golf-cart shuttles. Handicap guests are escorted right to the gate.

•Pro Tips: Early Saturday arrival means the best photo lighting (no harsh mid-day sun) and plenty of shopping time before the fields fill up.

More Than Just a Festival

Lavender Lane is a year-round farm and cosmetics studio—you’ll find more than 100 lavender-based products under the purple tents, and yes, ice cream laced with lavender is back by popular demand. Lavender Lane’s Harvest Festival is more than a roadside attraction — it’s a gentle reminder to slow down, breathe deep and bring home a bit of farm-fresh calm.

— — —

Lavender Lane Harvest Festival

July 12–13, 8 AM–6 PM Saturday; noon–6 PM Sunday

12040 Plank Rd, Milan, MI 48160

Tickets & U-PICK info: lavenderlanemi.com/festival