Learning More about the Washtenaw Special Education Millage Renewal

The WISD will be hosting information sessions to inform voters. The sessions are scheduled for October 10 and 21.

In an effort to inform voters of an important vote on Nov. 5, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) “is welcoming residents of its constituent districts to learn more about the special education millage renewal proposal on the ballot.”

The voters are in these districts: Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chelsea School District, Dexter Community Schools, Lincoln Consolidated Schools, Manchester Community Schools, Milan Area Schools, Saline Area Schools, Whitmore Lake Public Schools, and Ypsilanti Community Schools.

The WISD “is the educational service agency for Washtenaw County, Michigan, serving nine public school districts and the 13 public school academies in the greater Ann Arbor region since 1962. WISD provides special education student programs and early childhood programs from birth through age 26, plus an array of services to the community and local schools, including: Special education leadership and coordination, special education student programming, early childhood services, technology support, business and human resources assistance, cradle-to-career community partnerships, and teacher and staff professional development.”

The WISD sent out a message announcing the information sessions.

It said, “Voters residing in the nine school districts served by the WISD will vote on a 12-year special education millage renewal proposal that, if approved, would generate approximately $57 million annually for special education services without increasing tax rates.”

In the announcement, WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman said, “With every 1-in-7 students receiving special education services in Washtenaw County, this millage would touch every single public school and every single classroom in our community. We know many people already have their absentee ballots and are researching the proposals. We want voters to know that because this is a renewal, there would be no increase to any tax rates if it is approved.”

In addition to providing special education services for more than 6,000 students from preschool through age 26, the WISD said nearly 900 children ages birth to three also receive special education services prior to entering preschool.

Norman said, “If the renewal is not passed, federal and state-mandated special education services in Washtenaw County would be underfunded by approximately $57 million, which means local school districts would need to use general funds to cover this shortfall. We want every voter to have the facts about this millage and hope they will join us at an information session.”

The WISD is offering a combination of in-person and virtual information sessions:

• Thursday, October 10 at 4:00 p.m. (register here) – Held at the Washtenaw Intermediate School District located at 1819 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor, MI

• Thursday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom webinar (register here)

• Monday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. (register here) – Held at the Washtenaw Intermediate School District located at 1819 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor, MI

The WISD special education proposal will be on the November 5, 2024, ballot. Voters can learn more about the special education millage renewal at www.washtenawisd.org/SpecialEdRenewal.