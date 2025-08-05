Horizon’s Legally Blonde is Entertaining & Fun

Local community theatre took center stage with Horizon Performing Arts’ vibrant production of Legally Blonde – The Musical at Ann Arbor’s Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre. The high-energy show delivered laughter, heart, and a powerful message. With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and a script by Heather Hach, Legally Blonde – The Musical is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture.

The Horizon Performing Arts was founded as a 501 (c )3, nonprofit organization in 2017. The mission of the organization is to provide quality art that is unique and educational for all ages. It hopes to provide an opportunity for people of all skill levels to participate in the arts. Brynn Arnall was a founding member and serves as the organization’s Executive Director. “We operate entirely through volunteers, as no one gets paid. We want to provide anyone with the chance to be a part of the arts, whether on or backstage.”

Legally Blonde – The Musical playfully challenges the “dumb blonde” stereotype through its lead character, Elle Woods, portrayed with charm and depth by Lila Brighton.Woods was a mix of all things female. Blonde hair that was everywhere. Hot pink was her signature color. She was dizzy in how she walked and talked. And, she could sing. She was perfect.

UCLA sorority sisters, Megan Sycks, Olivia Sulisz and Brenna Cloutier provide comfort and support to Woods when her boyfriend dumps her because he needs to date someone more serious to boost his standing at Harvard Law.

Legally Blonde uses humor and songs to effectively confront issues that women have faced for years. The tension between wanting to fit in and fighting to succeed in a man’s world is on full display. Because Woods is an attractive female at Harvard Law School, stereotypes abound. Nolan David’s portrayal of Professor Callahan is the perfect antagonist. He is arrogant, pompous and obnoxious, with an inflated sense of himself. Assuming Woods is a dumb blonde, willing to do anything to get ahead, he attempts to coerce her into a physical relationship.

Woods slaps his face and rejects his advances. “I thought you were smarter than that!” Callahan shouts. And, just like that, she is out.

While Woods might have been out, she was never down. She drops by hair stylist Paulette, played brilliantly by Hannah Haigh, who convinces her to fight back. Haigh provided so many laugh-out-loud moments. Her participation in the Bend and Snap song and dance number was special.

Legally Blonde was directed by Brynn Arnall & Melissa Stewart, with music direction by Megan Smania-Watts. Audrey Waugh choreographed the show. Waugh’s dance number was visually stimulating. She had a handful of dancers and many non-dancers. The key to successful choreography is blending the two into a flow of motion that fills the stage and is fun to look at. Waugh achieved that.

To open Act II, her choreography of “Whip Into Shape” was a highlight of the show. With a blend of dancers and movers, she effectively used jump ropes to create a sea of motion. “There was someone who had never jumped rope before but wanted to be in the number. They worked hard and they learned,” said Arnall. Whip Into Shape was a delight to watch.

Paul Gruber, playing the role of the shy, awkward UPS driver Kyle, made his stage debut in Legally Blonde. For a rookie, he was poised, funny and played his part well. The sparks generated between him and Haigh’s Paulette worked. Their chemistry, amid their awkwardness, was believable and touching.

Overall, Horizon Performing Arts’ production of Legally Blonde – The Musical was a hit. It was funny. It delivered a powerful social message, wrapped in humor. And it showcased the strength of women with intelligence and integrity. The group offers another outlet to watch fun theatre at a very reasonable price.