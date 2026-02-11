Life Back Then: Who Let the Donkeys Out?!

Back in 1968, the Saline Reporter introduced us to a jackass named Zeppy, owned by Owen Bigelow on Bemis Road. Apparently, he had quite the reputation as a donkey Don Juan. You see, Zeppy loved to serenade nearby mares and bless them with mule foals. His courting habits were aptly dubbed ‘midnight escapades,’ as our Zeppy seems to have become zippy at night.

It seems Zeppy’s first tryst was with the Russells’ mare. There was no mention on how they figured out Zeppy was the proud papa – but it’s likely the long ears gave it away. Now their favorite pet, the Russells say they plan on keeping their filly. They’ve named her Melinda and she sounds adorable with one brown ear and eyelash and one white ear and eyelash.

The second tryst mentioned in the article was at the McCormicks where Zeppy was caught red-hooved. Turns out the McCormicks received a phone call telling them there was an ‘extra thing’ with long ears in the stall with their mare.

Like the Russells, they also plan on keeping their ‘really cute mule’ with a black mane and three white feet. Not yet named, the McCormick children stubbornly refuse to part with Zeppy’s offspring.

As for how many foals Zeppy has sired we’re not sure. The mares aren’t neighing a thing and Zeppy just hees and haws. I would suggest take your best guess – and look at the ears.

Fun fact: Did you know that George Washington is known as the “Father of the American Mule”? Find out more at this link https://tinyurl.com/4tjbub5j

From the August 21, 1968, Saline Reporter

Photo by Tepic