Lima Township is Moving Forward with Township Hall Renovation

Lima Township has a plan and the money for the upcoming renovation of the historic township hall.

Township supervisor Duane Luick recently updated the community on the plan that has an approved projected cost of $1.149 million.

“I’d like to inform all the Lima Township residents about the upcoming renovation of our historic town hall and addition of offices and election space that has been approved by the Board of Trustees and the Township Planning Commission,” Luick began his updated that’s posted to the township’s web page.

Adhering to ADA compliance, the renovations will see an update of election space, technology, HVAC systems, restrooms and offices for employees.

Luick said this “has been badly needed for over 10 years.”

All of these plans are available in the Lima Township offices to view during office hours.

One question Luick has heard from the community is about paying for it. He said he wants to assure the community the township is prepared.

“I want to assure all the residents that Lima Township has the funding for this construction project,” he said. “American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds available are $416,000 and the remainder is allocated Capital Improvement funds reserved for the building project. Township reserves will be around $1.7 million after this project is paid for. There will be no tax millage or borrowing for this.”

He said the Building Committee has done due diligence to accommodate all the needs of the Board and employees, in an effort to keep the offices in the same location as the town hall and eliminate rental from another agency.

“I am proud that this is finally getting done, along with the attempts to keep costs at a minimum which is my original and ongoing goal for the Lima residents,” Luick said.

There is no official start date for the work to begin, especially as they work through the permitting process, but Luick said they want to start as soon as possible this year. Township Hall is at 11452 Jackson Road.

Residents with questions can call Luick Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at 734- 475-2246 ext 201 or email dluick@limatownshipmi.gov.