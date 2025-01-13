Little Free’s Bees: Milan’s Local Beekeeping Business Cultivating Community

Discover how Little Free’s Bees and the Milan Farm & Flea Market are bringing a sweeter sense of community to Milan.

Little Free’s Bees, a charming local beekeeping venture based in Milan, Michigan, is a testament to the power of community, self-learning, and resilience. Founded by Free Vanburen in 2022, the business began as a passion project born out of both personal growth and a desire to create something that connected with her roots in the community. Today, it is more than just a place to buy honey—it’s a celebration of Milan’s homegrown potential, a story of how supporting local can create a ripple effect that strengthens the community as a whole.

The Journey Behind Little Free’s Bees

Free Vanburen’s journey to creating “Little Free’s Bees” is intertwined with her deep connection to Milan, a place she’s called home since her middle school years. After losing her mother and moving to Milan from Huntsville, Alabama, Free worked her way through school and eventually into property investment. But it wasn’t until the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that she found herself returning to the land, tending to a small homestead with a large garden and fruit trees.

During this time, Free’s boyfriend’s father, Brad Evans, was beginning to explore the world of beekeeping, and Free, always one to dive into new challenges, decided to learn the art herself. With Brad’s mentorship and a bit of community help (her dad found a local beekeeping mentor through Facebook), she started with two established hives. The results were astounding—over 100 pounds of honey in her first season. But what to do with all that honey?

She began sharing it with family and friends, however this was only the beginning. After quickly running out of jars to gift, Free began selling her local honey online through Milan’s community Facebook pages. It wasn’t long before “Little Free’s Bees” took shape, with a name that felt as warm and familiar as the local community itself.

Courtesy of Free Vanburen

A Business Rooted in Community

In 2024, Free took her business a step further by opening “The Honeystand” at 234 Ferman St. in Milan. This 24/7, self-serve honey stand allows the community to purchase honey, beeswax, lip balms, and other handmade goods on their own schedule. What began as a small-scale venture to share her beekeeping bounty has evolved into a model of convenience and accessibility for local residents. Customers can walk up to the stand at any time, pay cash, and take home a taste of locally produced honey.

But “Little Free’s Bees” isn’t just about selling honey; it’s about nurturing a sense of community. Free’s commitment to keeping her business local isn’t only about the products—it’s about the values that sustain the business. Whether through engaging with customers at local events or hosting a self-serve stand, Free believes that local businesses like hers feed off the energy of their communities. “Little Free’s Bees” has become a reflection of the people and spirit of Milan, a place where you can see the seeds of support for one another grow into something tangible.

Courtesy of Free Vanburen

Milan Farm & Flea: A New Chapter in Supporting Local

In 2024, Free saw an opportunity to further extend that sense of community with the launch of the “Milan Farm & Flea Market”. While chatting with her friend Lisa Friese, they noticed a gap in Milan—a lack of a regular farmers’ market that could feature not only fresh produce and meats but also the kind of handmade, locally sourced goods that have become a staple of Milan’s culture and commerce.

The idea blossomed into a reality when, in June 2024, the “Milan Farm & Flea Market” debuted at Wilson Park. The market quickly became a hotspot for local farmers, artisans, and antique vendors. With 80–100 vendors at each event, plus food trucks and live music, the market transformed into a true community gathering place. For Free, this market represents something bigger than just a way to sell honey—it’s about creating a space where local people can come together, support one another, and celebrate what Milan has to offer.

Free and Lisa’s vision for the market doesn’t stop there. For the 2025 season, they plan to expand the market, running it from May to September on the second and fourth Sundays of each month. The goal is simple: continue to support Milan’s local entrepreneurs, artists, farmers, and creators by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and products. As Milan grows, so too can the businesses that have sprouted from its roots, making the town stronger and more vibrant.

Courtesy of Free Vanburen

Community Feeds Community

One of the core values that Milan, along with its residents such as Free Vanburen, holds dear is the idea that “community feeds community”. When you support businesses that have grown from the people and the land you live on, you’re investing in the very heart of the place. By buying local honey, shopping at the Milan Farm & Flea, or simply supporting homegrown entrepreneurs, you’re helping create a cycle that empowers others to continue giving back to the place that nurtured them. In this way, Milan isn’t just a town—it’s a community where people help each other grow, thrive, and build lasting connections.

For Free, “Little Free’s Bees” is just one example of what’s possible when people come together to support one another. Every jar of honey sold, every item purchased from the Honeystand, and every visit to the Milan Farm & Flea is a small but important act of community-building that started with one uniquely passionate individual. And as Free looks ahead, she’s excited to continue contributing to Milan’s growth, one jar of honey at a time.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or a newcomer, you’re invited to join the movement. Stop by “The Honeystand” for a jar of honey, attend a local craft show or market, or simply explore the vibrant community Free and others like her are working hard to build in this small corner of the world.

Little Free’s Bees isn’t just about honey; it’s about cultivating a sweeter, more supportive community where everyone has the chance to grow.

For more information and the ability to purchase Little Free’s Bees products and more, visit:

Little Free’s Bees Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/littlefreesbees?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Milan Farm & Flea Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560239610496&mibextid=LQQJ4d