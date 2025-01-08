Local Author’s New Book about Zombie Apocalypse Challenges How We See Disability

Wanting to write about disability in a way people wouldn’t expect, local writer Melissa McPherson has published a new book called “The Lesser Remain.”

A resident of Gregory, graduate of Grass Lake High School and Grand Valley State University, McPherson told the Sun Times News she “wrote The Lesser Remains because I have Cerebral Palsy and growing up I never got to read books about people like me.”

“If a book did have a character or a focus on disability that character was always what someone without a disability expected them to be, kind, inspiring, and innocent,” she said. “I wanted to read about real disabled people put in situations I wouldn’t expect. That book didn’t exist so I wrote it.”

A Unique Zombie Story

The book is truly a “harrowing journey through a post-pandemic, zombie-infested world invites readers to challenge what they know about heroes and what it takes to survive when all the odds are stacked against them.”

Here’s a quick overview of the book:

“Eric was the last person anyone would expect to survive a zombie apocalypse. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he was used to fighting for a place in a world that didn’t want him. Now, he faces the end of that world and an even bigger problem—the dead. With the help of his best friend Olivia, he is hoping to survive by making it to the one place he ever truly belonged.”

McPherson said another inspiration behind the story is that she and her husband are huge fans of “The Walking Dead.” She said she was watching an episode and imagining herself in that situation.

It’s a survival story for those who might typically be left for dead.

“I wondered how I might survive,” she said. “I have Cerebral Palsy like my main character and I thought that would be an interesting spin to put on your typical zombie storyline. Also, I wanted to write about disability in a way people wouldn’t expect, so often stories featuring disabled characters are labeled as heartwarming and inspiring, and while I think those stories have their place, I wanted something a little different. I hope that my story will entertain, but I also hope that it will teach others that people with disabilities are just like everyone else and that we are not victims, we can be heroes too.”

The Book is now Available

McPherson said she’s thrilled to share her new book, which is now available on Amazon.

“Although I wrote this book to entertain, I truly hope that this book will change the way readers see disabled characters and maybe change the way they engage with and perceive people with disabilities in the real world as well,” she said.

The book has been getting good reviews as well, McPherson said.

“I’m excited that ‘The Lesser Remain’ has already started receiving some love!”

Here’s one Amazon review: “…Was drawn right in & couldn’t put down. Excellent read…”

Another from Pam Ellison said “It kept me engaged throughout, and I am normally someone who stops reading after the first few chapters….”

The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/Lesser-Remain-Melissa-McPherson/dp/B0DQK127V3 or also check out her website at melissamcpherson.com.

Photo 1: A look at the book cover designed by Charles Beard.

Photo 2: The author, Melissa McPherson. Photo by Angela Kreuger